A Reporter Felt Unsafe at a Seattle City Council Meeting. Here's Why.

Brandi Kruse is one of the few conservative warriors on the ground in Seattle. She recently attended a city council meeting to decide whether to allocate $300,000 to transgender refugees — this is Seattle, are we shocked? It was another case of documenting leftist Gestapo tactics.

Advertisement

Kruse captured it all on camera: anyone who opposed this measure was photographed by masked thugs and cursed at. The irony of the mask remains delicious. The Left wants to ban ICE agents from wearing them while doing their jobs because they’ll be doxxed and their families put at risk, and we have this lefty clown proving that point. Also, these leftist Stasi are donning them because they don’t want to be identified. It’s the height of hypocrisy. ICE is enforcing federal immigration law. These folks are compiling harassment lists or plotting domestic terrorism because the progressive left has gone insane.

Seattle City Hall is not a safe or welcoming place for conservatives. pic.twitter.com/sPN5CJ3Nue — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 12, 2026

That "thing" doesn't even know how to dress "themself" - it's shirt is inside out!!! pic.twitter.com/HXCqGed9lN — I'm ready to see Justice! (@JEjulie777) August 12, 2026

She added that it got to the point where she felt that the police needed to be contacted, as some folks who opposed the measure were essentially stalked while leaving the government building. Police and security provided an escort to their vehicles. Kruse added that the person masked up like an IRA member from the Troubles was mentally unstable.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.