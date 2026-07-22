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The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 10:45 AM
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just issued a major ruling that will likely impact immigration enforcement going forward. The Court announced a per curiam order in several consolidated cases, including Ignacio Sosnava Rodriguez v. Sylvester M. Ortega, granting the government's motion to stay district court judgments that ordered bond hearings or releases for illegal aliens.

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The case was brought by illegal aliens who were detained by ICE and held under mandatory detention provisions while in removal proceedings. District courts had granted habeas corpus relief, saying prolonged mandatory detention violates the Fifth Amendment's Due Process Clause.

This is a big win for the Trump administration.

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

DHS General Counsel James Percival also praised the ruling.

The Trump administration made immigration enforcement and deportations a major part of its agenda, and while activist judges have been working to thwart the administration's immigration enforcement, this is a big step in the right direction.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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