In 6-3 Ruling, SCOTUS Upholds Trump Border Policy on Asylum Seekers

Last year, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that asylum seekers had 'arrived in the United States' when they stood on the Mexico side of the border and encountered a U.S. official. The Trump administration appealed that ruling, and today the Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major win, ruling 6-3 to overturn the lower court's decision.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The Supreme Court delivers a MASSIVE win for Trump's immigration agenda!



SCOTUS reverses a lower court ruling that forced the federal government to accept migrants who hadn't even reached the border as "asylum seekers."



The vote is 6-3. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2026

The case was pretty straightforward.

SCOTUS Opinions: Mullin v. Al Otro Lado. "This case presents a straightforward question: whether an alien who seeks to enter the United States from Mexico 'arrives in the United States' when he or she is still in Mexico." Justice Alito asking the question answers it: No. 6-3. pic.twitter.com/tBHBtvUWOf — Eric W. (@EWess92) June 25, 2026

Justice Thomas also chimed in.

Thomas is so based. From the Mullin v. Al Otro Lado case today. pic.twitter.com/ao8psryFgh — Nover (@Nover68) June 25, 2026

"So, any statute that forced the President to allow aliens to cross the border against his will would appear to exceed Congress's enumerated powers, and a court could not enforce it against the President," Thomas wrote.

🚨BREAKING



Supreme Court delivers key win on immigration.



The 9th Circuit said an alien in Mexico can be considered to have arrived "in the United States," and therefore has access to asylum claims. Justice Alito destroys that argument.🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Ci2H1PE1P — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 25, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Supreme Court has sided with the Trump administration ruled 6-3 that non-citizens who show up to the southern border do not automatically count as asylum seekers under federal law and can be turned away.



Major immigration win. pic.twitter.com/MXZnm9nBNU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2026

This is a major win for the Trump administration and his immigration policies.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.