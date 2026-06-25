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Tipsheet

In 6-3 Ruling, SCOTUS Upholds Trump Border Policy on Asylum Seekers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 10:50 AM
In 6-3 Ruling, SCOTUS Upholds Trump Border Policy on Asylum Seekers
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Last year, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that asylum seekers had 'arrived in the United States' when they stood on the Mexico side of the border and encountered a U.S. official. The Trump administration appealed that ruling, and today the Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a major win, ruling 6-3 to overturn the lower court's decision.

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The case was pretty straightforward.

Justice Thomas also chimed in.

"So, any statute that forced the President to allow aliens to cross the border against his will would appear to exceed Congress's enumerated powers, and a court could not enforce it against the President," Thomas wrote.

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BORDER PATROL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This is a major win for the Trump administration and his immigration policies.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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