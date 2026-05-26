The Trump Administration Just Made a Massive Move to End Bogus Asylum Cases

According to a press release issued by the Department of Homeland Security, the Trump administration’s top immigration prosecutors will begin to pursue fraud cases against lawyers pushing fake asylum cases.

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ASYLUM FRAUD CRACKDOWN.



For years, MILLIONS of illegal aliens have committed fraud in our immigration system — and no place is this more rampant than in immigration court.



Now, thanks to this directive, @ICEgov attorneys have greater authority to enforce the law and STOP the… https://t.co/9yvFZjTlPC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 26, 2026

The release states that ICE attorneys have been given greater authority in enforcing laws that outlaw document fraud. Previous cases have focused largely on the asylum applicant, but the new policy will help the Trump administration to combat illegal immigration by specifically targeting the attorneys who draft and file the bogus applications.

“For many years, millions of illegal aliens have committed fraud in our immigration system. No place is this more rampant than in immigration court,” DHS General Counsel James Percival said in the press release. “Protection claims like asylum are intended to cover unique and narrow circumstances, but it is standard practice for immigration attorneys representing illegal aliens to assert that virtually every illegal alien is going to be persecuted or tortured in his or her home country.”

“Historically, ICE has depended on the discipline of immigration judges and the enforcement of criminal fraud laws to deter this conduct, but ICE has its own tools,” Percival continued. “Now, thanks to this directive, ICE attorneys have greater authority to enforce the law and stop the abuse of our asylum system by illegal aliens and attorneys.”

This move isn’t the first time that the Trump administration has set their sights on activists attorneys attempting to perpetuate mass migration into the United States. In March of last year, the White House issued a statement lamenting “the immigration bar, and powerful Big Law pro bono practices” who “coach clients to conceal their past or lie about their circumstances when asserting their asylum claims” to scam courts into granting asylum status.

The Trump administration’s work on ending immigration scheme has allowed the United States to achieve net negative migration for the first time in 50 years.