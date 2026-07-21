Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District Race Is Bizarre

The governor's race isn't the only must-win for Wisconsin Republicans. They've enjoyed a majority in the state Assembly and Senate for years and hope to keep both houses after the 2026 midterms. A trifecta would be a major win for not just Republicans but for Wisconsin voters, who are being crushed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers' 400-year property tax hike.

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One of the state's Assembly races, the 76th District, is the seat currently held by Francesca Hong. She's leaving to run for Governor, and five Democrats are vying to replace her. There's only one Republican running, and given that this district is in Madison, it's unlikely the Republican will win. That being said, there's one candidate making a name for himself in the race, and it reminds us that we need sane Democrats to win, and not ones like Dina Nina.

"My name is Dina Nina. Trans woman, live in poverty, and I want to legalize weed!" (Real campaign ad) pic.twitter.com/Abg5WzxntH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2026

For those of you outside of Wisconsin, understand that Madison and Dane County are so deep blue and left-wing that this might actually be appealing to voters.

"My name is Dina Nina, and I'm running for the state Assembly to be Republicans' worst nightmare," he said. "A transgender woman who lives in poverty and wants to legalize weed and thinks everybody deserves affordable housing and healthcare? Yikes. I'm the exact opposite of what you typically get in that building."

Yes, we know. And we like it that way.

Here's more on that primary:

District 76 in the Assembly has been represented by Francesca Hong since 2021. This fall, Hong is among seven Democratic candidates seeking to succeed Gov. Tony Evers. At a forum June 17 for the District 76 candidates, Isaia Ben-Ami, Juliana Bennett, Tony Castañeda, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford and Zoe Sullivan discussed their qualifications and policy priorities. Taxes, private school vouchers, conservation funding, election maps and state aid for local government were among the subjects candidates focused on. Ben-Ami introduced himself as a lifelong Madisonian, a career policy professional and state Legislature veteran aide. His platform focuses on his experience in transportation and housing policy. Bennett is a former City Council member, a housing advocate and a University of Wisconsin-Madison alum. At the forum, she emphasized her desire to “fight fascism” and the Trump administration and continue advocating for affordable housing. Castañeda described his background as a Racine native, highlighting his parents' involvement in the Mexican American community and his activism in social movements, such as the fight for Chicano studies at UW-Madison in the 1970s and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. Martinez-Rutherford is a small business owner, food service worker and City Council member who represents part of Madison’s east side. Sullivan talked about her background as a journalist and organizer, and “holding politicians accountable.” She touted her reporting on the environmental impact of data centers and for building coalitions among stakeholders in the community. The forum was hosted by the SASY Neighborhood Association and the Williamson Marquette Business Alliance, and moderated by the Isthmus.

Clearly, Nina is trying to make a name for himself outside of those five.

Imagine 20 years ago someone did this... They would be laughed out of the room... now it mainstream democrat https://t.co/zKH4eubjnJ — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) July 21, 2026

Nina's not a socialist, at least not openly. So not quite a mainstream Democrat. Yet.

Like an SNL skit 😂 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2026

But somehow far funnier.

You're a dude that pretends to be a chick? And you smoke weed? And you're poor?



I'm shocked 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iMMRKj3ycp — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) July 21, 2026

We're going to guess that those three things are all connected.

Just a fat gay dude with lipstick — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 21, 2026

Pretty much.

I'm so excited about the future of the Democrat party — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) July 21, 2026

So are we. They'll never win political office again.

Real and running for office.