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Tipsheet

Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District Race Is Bizarre

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 6:30 PM
Wisconsin's 76th Assembly District Race Is Bizarre
AP Photo/ Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau, John Maniaci

The governor's race isn't the only must-win for Wisconsin Republicans. They've enjoyed a majority in the state Assembly and Senate for years and hope to keep both houses after the 2026 midterms. A trifecta would be a major win for not just Republicans but for Wisconsin voters, who are being crushed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers' 400-year property tax hike.

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One of the state's Assembly races, the 76th District, is the seat currently held by Francesca Hong. She's leaving to run for Governor, and five Democrats are vying to replace her. There's only one Republican running, and given that this district is in Madison, it's unlikely the Republican will win. That being said, there's one candidate making a name for himself in the race, and it reminds us that we need sane Democrats to win, and not ones like Dina Nina.

For those of you outside of Wisconsin, understand that Madison and Dane County are so deep blue and left-wing that this might actually be appealing to voters.

"My name is Dina Nina, and I'm running for the state Assembly to be Republicans' worst nightmare," he said. "A transgender woman who lives in poverty and wants to legalize weed and thinks everybody deserves affordable housing and healthcare? Yikes. I'm the exact opposite of what you typically get in that building."

Yes, we know. And we like it that way.

Here's more on that primary:

District 76 in the Assembly has been represented by Francesca Hong since 2021. This fall, Hong is among seven Democratic candidates seeking to succeed Gov. Tony Evers. 

At a forum June 17 for the District 76 candidates, Isaia Ben-Ami, Juliana Bennett, Tony Castañeda, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford and Zoe Sullivan discussed their qualifications and policy priorities. Taxes, private school vouchers, conservation funding, election maps and state aid for local government were among the subjects candidates focused on.

Ben-Ami introduced himself as a lifelong Madisonian, a career policy professional and state Legislature veteran aide. His platform focuses on his experience in transportation and housing policy.

Bennett is a former City Council member, a housing advocate and a University of Wisconsin-Madison alum. At the forum, she emphasized her desire to “fight fascism” and the Trump administration and continue advocating for affordable housing.

Castañeda described his background as a Racine native, highlighting his parents' involvement in the Mexican American community and his activism in social movements, such as the fight for Chicano studies at UW-Madison in the 1970s and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

Martinez-Rutherford is a small business owner, food service worker and City Council member who represents part of Madison’s east side.

Sullivan talked about her background as a journalist and organizer, and “holding politicians accountable.” She touted her reporting on the environmental impact of data centers and for building coalitions among stakeholders in the community. 

The forum was hosted by the SASY Neighborhood Association and the Williamson Marquette Business Alliance, and moderated by the Isthmus.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN

Clearly, Nina is trying to make a name for himself outside of those five.

Nina's not a socialist, at least not openly. So not quite a mainstream Democrat. Yet.

But somehow far funnier.

We're going to guess that those three things are all connected.

Pretty much.

So are we. They'll never win political office again.

Real and running for office.

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