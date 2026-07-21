It's Confirmed, We Know What Really Scares the Dems in 2026

The historical connotation isn’t positive, but the Democratic Party is being internalized, brutalized, and torn apart by the ‘Jewish question.’ No, we’re not talking Nazis here, but Jewish Democrats and the state of Israel, and where they fit in, will be an uncomfortable topic.

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Currently, how can someone be Jewish and a Democrat when far-left extremists, pro-Hamas advocates, and other extreme antisemites continue to gain influence within the party? Donald Trump is disliked, but the progressive left is now the Democrats’ main adversary, and they seem terrified of these groups. They’re loud, organized, energized, and they’re defeating establishment candidates in primaries across the country. This explains how quickly the anti-Israel shift has accelerated, with over 100 House Democrats voting in favor of a failed appropriations push to cut Israeli aid (via Axios):

It's not just that the left is winning seats — they're ousting incumbents and instilling panic among House Democrats, who fear they may be next if they don't take a more hostile posture toward Israel. "Our primary victories this cycle defeating AIPAC-backed candidates ... is forcing the Democratic caucus to finally heed the calls of their voters," said Usamah Andrabi, a spokesperson for Justice Democrats. It's a reality the pro-Israel center sees as well. "This is no longer about substance," Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) tells Axios, "It's about the raw fear of pissing off the far left." …[Last week] 103 House Democrats voted in favor of an amendment to a State Department funding bill that would have prohibited any of the money from going to Israel. At issue for many Democrats was the fact that the amendment, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), made no carveout to preserve non-military diplomatic funding. Still, many Democrats who had substantive concerns with the measure voted for it anyway. They said they wanted to send a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his actions in Gaza and Lebanon. What we're hearing: One swing-district House Democrat who voted for the amendment cited a "shifting of attitudes around Israel ... over the past year," and said they "want to be a good reflection of my district." […] Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who also voted "no," told Axios that political pressure "probably" played a role. "I think Israel is in trouble," he said.

We all know what the right stance is—it’s moral, clear, and unwavering, but Democrats want power and are afraid to speak the truth, even as their base supports the wrong side on this issue. Bowing to legislative radicals within their ranks won’t save these people. Fundamentally, this shift is about removing any pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers, especially Jewish ones.

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