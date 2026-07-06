Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are pushing candidates all across the nation. In New York, three of them won the Democratic House primaries, and they made inroads in Colorado, too. The DSA is also pushing Francesca Hong in Wisconsin, and she's the frontrunner among the numerous Democrats vying to replace outgoing Governor Tony Evers.

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She's a radical Leftist who wants to defund the police, abolish prisons, end ICE and open our borders. She would skyrocket our taxes to pay for 'social programs' rife with fraud and use the power of the state to silence her political opponents.

She's also going to make Wisconsin fertile ground for pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian antisemitic activity by tying the human rights of Wisconsinites to those of the terrorists trying to wipe Israel off the map.

Francesca Hong, a competitive DSA candidate in the WI gubernatorial primary:



"If Wisconsin is going to be a state that actually values human rights, then we have to ensure that we're fighting for the pro-Palestine movement and that folks understand that the liberation of… pic.twitter.com/rFvdYSu17W — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 3, 2026

"The people deserve leaders who lead with moral courage and moral clarity, and the litmus test is to say explicitly that what is happening in Gaza is a genocide," Hong said.

It is not a genocide. That is a lie, and lying is neither morally courageous nor clear.

"I authored the Right to Boycott law, which is a bill that is a clean repeal of the state's current anti-BDS legislation and if Wisconsin is going to be a state that actually values human rights, then we have to ensure that we're ... fighting for the pro-Palestine movement and that folks understand that the liberation of Palestinians is intrinsically tied to the liberation of all of us."

What do Wisconsinites need to be liberated from?

In other words, protecting terrorists ensures human rights. Make it make sense — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) July 3, 2026

Protecting terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens ensures human rights.

Funny that these people always pretend to aggressively care about the things that they are told to care about when the thing has absolutely no connection to them or their interests. — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) July 3, 2026

It's about destroying America, and they'll support anything they think brings them closer to that goal.

Even if you agree with the Palestinian movement (I do not) in what world does the governor of Wisconsin effect it in any way?



Lunacy https://t.co/5cG2Dp1bBP — EgregiousFilbin (@EgregiousFilben) July 3, 2026

It doesn't impact Wisconsin's governor.

I don’t even understand what you’re talking about. Are Palestinians imprisoned somewhere? WTF are these lunatics talking about with regard to the Palestinians? https://t.co/8WZtoXsrwQ — Cheryl Wenzel, PhD (@happysass123) July 3, 2026

It's their pet cause, and it's because they hate Jews and Israel.

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That's exactly what she's saying. Palestine will come before the needs of Wisconsinites, and we will be subjected to the antisemitic, pro-Hamas terror that has plagued New York and other cities around the country.

Wisconsin can, and must, do better. They must reject Francesca Hong and her radicalism.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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