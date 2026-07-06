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Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 4:00 PM
Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are pushing candidates all across the nation. In New York, three of them won the Democratic House primaries, and they made inroads in Colorado, too. The DSA is also pushing Francesca Hong in Wisconsin, and she's the frontrunner among the numerous Democrats vying to replace outgoing Governor Tony Evers.

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She's a radical Leftist who wants to defund the police, abolish prisons, end ICE and open our borders. She would skyrocket our taxes to pay for 'social programs' rife with fraud and use the power of the state to silence her political opponents.

She's also going to make Wisconsin fertile ground for pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian antisemitic activity by tying the human rights of Wisconsinites to those of the terrorists trying to wipe Israel off the map.

"The people deserve leaders who lead with moral courage and moral clarity, and the litmus test is to say explicitly that what is happening in Gaza is a genocide," Hong said. 

It is not a genocide. That is a lie, and lying is neither morally courageous nor clear.

"I authored the Right to Boycott law, which is a bill that is a clean repeal of the state's current anti-BDS legislation and if Wisconsin is going to be a state that actually values human rights, then we have to ensure that we're ... fighting for the pro-Palestine movement and that folks understand that the liberation of Palestinians is intrinsically tied to the liberation of all of us."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY PALESTINIANS WISCONSIN

What do Wisconsinites need to be liberated from?

Protecting terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens ensures human rights.

It's about destroying America, and they'll support anything they think brings them closer to that goal.

It doesn't impact Wisconsin's governor.

It's their pet cause, and it's because they hate Jews and Israel.

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That's exactly what she's saying. Palestine will come before the needs of Wisconsinites, and we will be subjected to the antisemitic, pro-Hamas terror that has plagued New York and other cities around the country.

Wisconsin can, and must, do better. They must reject Francesca Hong and her radicalism.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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