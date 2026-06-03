Every WI Democrat Running for Governor Would Repeal Act 10, and Here's What That Means for Taxpayers

More than 15 years ago, then-Governor Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans passed Act 10, the landmark legislation bill that ended the public sector unions' chokehold on Wisconsin taxpayers. The Left lost their minds, and for months they staged protests — we'd call those insurrections today — at the Wisconsin Capitol while hurling threats at Governor Walker and Republicans.

Advertisement

The Left has tried to undo that legislation for the last decade and a half, and if a Democrat wins the governor's race in November, they'll do it, if the Leftist-controlled State Supreme Court doesn't get there first.

Here's what that means for Wisconsin taxpayers: even more taxes. Less affordability. Less opportunity to own a home, safe for retirement, and provide for your family.

Every Democrat candidate supports repealing Act 10, which would cost taxpayers over $2 billion each year.



By 2030, on a $325k home value, repealing Act 10 combined with the 400-year property tax hike could raise taxes by:



Appleton: +$726

Kenosha: +$754

MKE: +$842

Wausau: +$968 pic.twitter.com/Y1pFAM5RpO — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) June 3, 2026

You can calculate the costs here.

See how much it will cost you here ⬇️https://t.co/LxjAXT7dNV — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) June 3, 2026

Property taxes are on the minds of Wisconsin voters.

That's thanks to outgoing Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, who abused his line-item veto power to enshrine 400 years of tax increases into one of the state's biennial budgets.

They wouldn’t propose such policies if the voting system wasn’t rigged in their favor. Think about it. How can they be completely opposite of normal American opinion and still win every election? People are stupid if they think the voting system in blue states is fair. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) June 3, 2026

They're just not pretending to be moderates before the election anymore.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 and 2024, and this isn't going to play well with voters.

Keep pushing this! Property taxes is a big issue for Ds. — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) June 3, 2026

Yes, it is, and it's an issue they'll lose on.

I don’t want my taxes to continue going up for the rest of my life because Tony Evers thought it would be funny to screw taxpayers with his veto pen. That’s why I’ll be voting for Tom Tiffany to eliminate the Evers 400-yr-veto that all the Dems support and would try to increase. https://t.co/DZKqsUjWvt — Chad Doran (@doranchad) June 3, 2026

The only way to avoid Wisconsin becoming East Minnesota is to elect Tom Tiffany as Governor, and keep the state legislature in the hands of Republicans.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.