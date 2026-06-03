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Tipsheet

Every WI Democrat Running for Governor Would Repeal Act 10, and Here's What That Means for Taxpayers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 03, 2026 12:00 PM
Every WI Democrat Running for Governor Would Repeal Act 10, and Here's What That Means for Taxpayers
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

More than 15 years ago, then-Governor Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans passed Act 10, the landmark legislation bill that ended the public sector unions' chokehold on Wisconsin taxpayers. The Left lost their minds, and for months they staged protests — we'd call those insurrections today — at the Wisconsin Capitol while hurling threats at Governor Walker and Republicans.

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The Left has tried to undo that legislation for the last decade and a half, and if a Democrat wins the governor's race in November, they'll do it, if the Leftist-controlled State Supreme Court doesn't get there first.

Here's what that means for Wisconsin taxpayers: even more taxes. Less affordability. Less opportunity to own a home, safe for retirement, and provide for your family.

You can calculate the costs here.

Property taxes are on the minds of Wisconsin voters.

That's thanks to outgoing Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, who abused his line-item veto power to enshrine 400 years of tax increases into one of the state's biennial budgets.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY TAXES WISCONSIN

They're just not pretending to be moderates before the election anymore.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 and 2024, and this isn't going to play well with voters.

Yes, it is, and it's an issue they'll lose on.

The only way to avoid Wisconsin becoming East Minnesota is to elect Tom Tiffany as Governor, and keep the state legislature in the hands of Republicans.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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