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Tipsheet

While Tom Tiffany Brings in a Record-Breaking Fundraising Haul, WI Democrats Are Struggling Statewide

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 2:45 PM
While Tom Tiffany Brings in a Record-Breaking Fundraising Haul, WI Democrats Are Struggling Statewide
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Following the news that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson broke a fundraising record, bringing in $135 million for the midterms, Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany is reporting great fundraising for his campaign, too.

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Tiffany has raised over $10 million for his campaign with more than $3 million cash on hand. The most likely Democratic nominee, socialist Francesca Hong, on the other hand, has raised just over $1 million for the election. She has about $400,000 cash on hand.

Here's more:

Tiffany’s campaign for governor said ahead of the campaign finance report due date on Wednesday that he has raised more than $10 million since launching, with contributions from all 72 counties in the state and more than 10,000 small-dollar donors. The gubernatorial hopeful will also report raising more than $8 million during the latest reporting period, which is January 1 through June 30, and will enter the next reporting period with nearly $3 million in cash on hand, his campaign said.

“Our grassroots campaign is reaching all 72 counties because the demand for common-sense leadership has never been stronger,” said Tiffany, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump. “Wisconsinites are tired of bigger government, higher costs, and more bureaucracy. They’re ready for a governor who will cut taxes, reduce red tape, and get government out of their way. I’m truly humbled by the support we’re receiving from every corner of our state.”

Tiffany’s campaign is touting its fundraising numbers after a leading Democrat candidate for governor, Lt. Gov Sara Rodriguez (D), announced on Monday — just weeks before the Aug. 11 primary — that her campaign has hundreds of thousands of dollars less cash on hand than she thought. Rodriguez fired her campaign manager after taking six months to uncover reporting errors, including contributions that were double-counted and undercounted expenses.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY WISCONSIN

But it's not just Tiffany who has a fundraising advantage. Republicans across the state are holding the high ground while Democrats are reporting serious fundraising issues, including in the battle for the state Senate.

Wisconsin Republicans in the state Assembly raised $6.5 million and have $11.5 million cash on hand, while state Senate Republicans outraised Democrats by almost $2 million and hold a two-to-one cash advantage. Holding the state Assembly and Senate is vital to protecting the state from the liberal Supreme Court, and in case the Democrats win the governor's race.

Of course, the Left will scream that this is just wealthy MAGA donors buying an election, but the message is clear: donors are rejecting the radicalism of the Democratic Party, and money talks. Votes will likely follow, and that's good news for Wisconsin and the nation.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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