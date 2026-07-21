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The Smithsonian National Museum of American History Had a Disastrous Hearing on the Hill

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 21, 2026 3:15 PM
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History Had a Disastrous Hearing on the Hill
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) grilled Dr. Anthea Hartig, Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, over the museum's "mass action toolkit" that lists a number of behaviors deemed as "white supremacy."

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The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History (NMAH) came under intense scrutiny earlier this month when the White House released a 162-page report titled "Saving America's Story: How Ideological Capture at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History Erases Our Heritage." The report details a number of ways that Museum leadership has turned American history into an ideological, activist tale that is meant to divide visitors and misconstrue their vision of the country. It quotes Hartig as saying she views history as a "prime tool of social justice" and that the museum works to "reframe the traditional celebratory narrative of U.S. history for visitors." Hartig responded to the report with staunch denial, claiming the museum "does not take sides in American history." 

Today, Hartig testified in a House hearing to investigate the extensive left-wing biases within the museum. She was questioned by several representatives, including Brandon Gill, who dug into the "mass action toolkit" that the museum has been promoting since 2020. 

During the exchange, Gill asked Hartig if she thinks it is important to be polite, to which she responds "Yes, sir." "That's interesting, because the mass action toolkit that your organization has been promoting references politeness as a defining characteristic of white supremacy culture," Gill responds. "Ma'am, are you a white supremacist?" he asked. 

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CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WOKE BRANDON GILL

"Can you help me square why your organization says being polite is part of being a white supremacist?" Gill asked after Hartig said no. Hartig said she is not familiar with the exact passage, so Gill pulled it up and read it to her. 

 Also during that exchange, Gill asked if the goal of history is to be objective. "We strive to be objective and nonpartisan and not based on any ideas." Gill then expresses his concern, as objectivity is again listed as a core and defining aspect of white supremacy. "Do you think it's the goal of the Smithsonian to promote white supremacy culture?" Gill asked. She asked him to point to the specific documents, and he once again referenced the mass action toolkit. 

Hartig deflected and denied any affiliation with the toolkit, to which Gill refuted. He then pointed out other absurdities within the museum, like an exhibit that tries to portray Mickey Mouse as a representation of "blackface." 

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In another damning moment for Hartig, Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-2) questioned her about a little girl asking why she doesn't have male genitalia in a museum exhibit called Girlhood: It's Complicated, which features several excerpts from a young girl's diary. "Do you really think that content is appropriate for children?" he asked. She refused to directly address or answer the question and instead described the exhibit and its contents. 

The hearing further exposed what the report described as activist history, forcing Director Hartig to confront and answer for the radical directives that both the museum runs on and by which exhibits are featured. The museum is now facing threats of having federal funds withheld should it not restore tradition and remove the radical biases from operations and displays. 

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