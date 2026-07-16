Did Democrat Kelda Roys Just Drop the Most Unhinged Ad of the Wisconsin Governor's Race?

If you don't know who Kelda Roys is, don't feel bad. This writer lives in Wisconsin and she forgot Kelda Roys was still in the upcoming Democrat primary race. Roys is running for Wisconsin Governor, and she just dropped a despicable ad that's sure to inflame radical leftists hellbent on engaging in violence against conservatives.

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The ad is even titled 'Kill Us.'

Watch:

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As governor, we’ll open up the state health plan and work with the legislature to make sure everyone can afford the care they need. pic.twitter.com/M4A8Xcd7Rl — Kelda Roys (@keldahelenroys) July 14, 2026

Yes. She said Republicans are trying to kill us.

That's not only an incredible lie, but completely tone deaf. Just a week or two ago, a staffer for a Wisconsin congressional candidate ended up getting fired for social media videos that called for a 'trans jihad' and to 'kill your local Republican.'

State Sen. Kelda Roys has dropped what may be the most unhinged ad of 2026, proving that she is capable of reaching levels of cringe previously thought to be unattainable. Watch it here: https://t.co/WflcgyMNML pic.twitter.com/OLWy6Ha3dL — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) July 15, 2026

Here's more:

State Sen. Kelda Roys may have just dropped the most unhinged ad of the 2026 election cycle. The 30-second spot, charmingly titled “Kill Us,” opens with Roys nearly being struck by an out-of-control ambulance while telling viewers that “Republicans like Trump broke” America’s health care system “so that health insurance companies could profit more.” “It’s almost like they’re trying to kill us,” she says as the ambulance swerves out of her way. The spot then cuts to supporters outlining how Roys will fix this broken system and, presumably, save them all from certain death. “Kelda will cap drug costs,” says one man. “Protect abortion rights,” says a woman. “And invest in mental health,” says another. One hopes that Roys will make a personal investment in mental health if she truly believes Republicans are trying to kill people so that health insurance companies will profit … off of all the dead people who no longer have any need for health insurance.

But it gets worse.

The Wisconsin Democrats (WisDems) were busted passing out bracelets to children that said, 'Is he dead yet?' in reference to President Trump.

Kelda Roys is running an ad suggesting Republicans are “trying to kill us.”@WisDems handed out bracelets to kids asking, “Is he dead yet?”



And a Wisconsin Democrat campaign volunteer said, “K*LL YOUR LOCAL REPUBLICAN.”



This is a pattern in the Wisconsin Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/xRT47GnQ1k — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 14, 2026

Yes. The political violence in this nation comes from the Left and the Democratic Party.

Democrat candidate Kelda Roys attempts to prove she is the most rational, electable, sane candidate in the race by *checks notes* putting out an ad in which she claims "Republicans like Trump" and insurance companies "are trying to kill us." pic.twitter.com/uTfkEYYwlg — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 15, 2026

Take comfort in knowing that Roys is going to lose the primary, but also know that the frontrunners—Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong and Mandela Barnes—probably agree with her, and probably agree with their fellow leftists on targeting Republicans.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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