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Copper State Showdown: Here Are the Elections to Watch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2026 7:00 PM
Copper State Showdown: Here Are the Elections to Watch
Townhall Media

It’s Election Day in Arizona, and we’ll soon find out who will come out bloody and battered in Arizona’s first congressional district. That race has turned into a complete disaster for Democrats, and it’s a must-win for them if they want to flip the House in the 2026 midterms. The two Democrats fighting it out have spent an incredible amount of money tearing each other apart, and whoever ‘wins’ might find themselves in a situation similar to King Pyrrhus when he invaded southern Italy during his war with the Romans. 

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The showdown in Arizona one is making the rounds, with even local reporters calling the race insane. Democratic operative Stacey Pearson rightly called the Democratic primary a “circus,” veering into nutty territory. 

Here are other races to watch (via AZ Family):

Governor — Republican primary:

  • Rep. Andy Biggs
  • Rep. David Schweikert
  • Scott Neely
  • Ken Miceli

The winner will represent the GOP in the gubernatorial race in November. Gov. Katie Hobbs is running uncontested on the Democratic side.

Attorney general — Republican primary

  • State Senate President Warren Petersen
  • Rodney Glassman

The winner will face Democratic incumbent Kris Mayes in the general election.

Congressional District 1 — Republican primary

  • Former Arizona Cardinals kicker and football analyst Jay Feely
  • Joseph Chaplik
  • John Trobough

Congressional District 1 — Democratic primary

  • Marlene Galán-Woods
  • Former state Rep. Amish Shah
  • Rick McCartney
  • Jonathan Treble

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY

The polls close at 7 PM PT. Track the results here:






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