Justice Jackson Had to Cut Short an Event in Alaska Last Week. We Now Know Why.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson isn’t the sharpest bulb on the Court, writing head-scratching opinions that seem to test the patience of some of her colleagues, even those on the liberal wing. Yet, we’re not going to discuss that right now, because she’s dealing with some family issues, a tragedy, actually.

Advertisement

There was some suspicion as to why her event at the University of Alaska Fairbanks was cut short last Wednesday. An aide rushed on stage to inform her of a personal matter, which led to Justice Jackson leaving immediately (via KTUU):

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cut short a public appearance at the University of Alaska Fairbanks … after a liaison informed her of a personal emergency, organizers said. The event at the Charles Davis Concert Hall drew more than 900 people. Jackson had been in the middle of a moderated question-and-answer session when the interruption occurred. The moment was captured on camera. A staffer approached Jackson on stage and appeared to tell her there was an urgent matter that needed her attention. Jackson acknowledged the message, and the Q&A quickly wrapped up. Event organizer Michelle Bartlett addressed the crowd after Jackson departed. “There was an emergency that the justice needed to deal with,” Bartlett said. “I have no idea what it is. And to all of you who came out, stood in line, whatever you did to make it in here tonight, I am ever so grateful and I apologize.” The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

Well, we know now: her father passed away. He was 80 years old (via Scotusblog):

Johnny Brown, the father of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, died on Wednesday [July 15], according to an obituary published in the Miami Herald on Friday afternoon. He was 80 years old. Jackson appeared on Tuesday night in a conversation at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Alaska Public Media reported that the end of her visit “came abruptly and without a clear reason,” while an Alaskan television station indicated that Jackson’s appearance was “cut short” “after a liaison informed her of a personal emergency.” In her 2024 memoir, Lovely One, Jackson described her father’s life in detail. Brown had a “rock[y]” start in life as one of five children of a divorced mother who worked as a house cleaner and nurse’s aide, Jackson recounted. But after graduating from a segregated high school in Miami, Brown put himself through Kentucky State and North Carolina Central University, two historically Black universities.

Prayers for the Jackson family.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.