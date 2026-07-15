Democrats Want to Put DEI Before Your Health and Safety

The concept of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI) is dangerous. In healthcare, it can be deadly. As this writer covered back in 2024, DEI led a group of nephrologists to remove race considerations from a kidney transplant list. There's just one problem with that. Kidney function varies between white and black patients, and erasing race from the transplant list meant that black patients with good kidney function were put ahead of white patients with poor kidney function. That's because black and white patients have different estimated glomerular filtration rates (eGFR). This number indicates how quickly the kidneys remove excess creatinine (a waste product produced by the muscles) from the body. Black patients have higher serum creatinine levels than whites at the same level of kidney function.

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Woke DEI nonsense has also led schools to lie about obesity, claiming you can be healthy at any size. You can't, and obesity leads to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, liver diseases, reproductive issues, and other things. Obesity can cut years off of lives. But it hurts someone's feelings to call them fat, and losing weight is hard, so we lie.

What we need is less DEI in healthcare, and not more. But if Congressional Democrats had their way, we'd have nothing but DEI in our medical schools, hospitals, and clinics

Democrat Rep. Suzanne Bonamici wants DEI in medical schools:



BONAMICI: "We should acknowledge that diversity, equity, and inclusion in medical schools – that’s not something to be criticized…coursework that focuses on the social determinants of health..." pic.twitter.com/PvKoS42BMh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

"But as we discuss the future of the medical workforce, we should acknowledge that diversity, equity, and inclusion in medical schools—that's not something to be criticized or blamed. Coursework that focuses on the social determinants of health, including patients' racial backgrounds and socioeconomic status," said Rep. Bonamici.

Except focusing on that garbage, as well as letting racially diverse but unqualified candidates into medical schools, means you end up with future medical professionals who cannot identify things like sepsis or major organs. That will kill people. Sepsis is fatal, and quickly, if not caught and treated early and properly.

But why let facts get in the way of a good narrative? Rep. Summer Lee said Republicans want black patients to die by removing DEI from medical schools and healthcare.

Dem Rep. Summer Lee says that Republicans want people to die because they oppose woke DEI:



“Do Republicans want black patients to die, do we want women to die, do we want trans kids to die...we know that... diversity in our education system, our medical system saves lives." pic.twitter.com/K3R8WIMWju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

"Diverse workforce and admissions to medical schools creates a better, better system for this country," said Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr.

"Thank you for that answer," replied Rep. Lee. "And it does beg the question do Republicans want black patients to die? Do we want women to die? Do we want trans kids to die? Because we know that a culturally competent education, that cultural competency and diversity in our education system, our medical system saves lives."

We've shown you three examples thus far of how it doesn't. There's no proof that 'diverse' healthcare systems save lives.

Last year, the healthcare advocacy group Do No Harm scored a major victory after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reversed a Biden-era rule that gave doctors more in reimbursements if they implemented 'anti-racist' plans. Do No Harm also published a survey that showed rank-and-file doctors oppose DEI, including racial quotas in medical schools. Only 31 percent of survey respondents thought having a doctor of the same race improved health outcomes. 68 percent supported medical meritocracy and 69 percent rejected the aforementioned racial concordance theory. 64 percent of doctors were concerned about the rise of 'gender dysphoria' in children.

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Whoops. Looks like Democrats are, once again, out of touch.

But Rep. Jahana Hayes took it a step further. She thinks medical schools should teach colonialism in healthcare as well, and she's disappointed it's not a thing.

Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes attacks medical school deans for not prioritizing the history of colonialism in curriculum:



HAYES: “I am incredibly disappointed that as academic deans you could not immediately answer the question about teaching colonialism in healthcare..." pic.twitter.com/5PYJkzg5td — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

"I am incredibly disappointed that as academic deans you could not immediately answer the question about teaching colonialism in healthcare," she said. "Teaching colonialism directly addresses the systemic rooth of healthcare inequities. It exposes how power structures dictate who receives quality care."

Gee, like Democrats running Medicare for all after spending the last six years clamoring to deny healthcare to the unvaccinated? After a slew of healthcare workers got on TikTok and said they wouldn't treat Republicans?

That kind of power structure?

Hayes continues, "It's important for future doctors to have that education to recognize how that historic legacy promotes biases and negatively impairs outcomes. That's why you teach colonialism in healthcare. I am equally as disappointed to hear that we have deans from California universities specifically who can't immediately say that the Black Panther Party was central to healthcare discussions."

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Here's an answer for Rep. Hayes: "We don't teach colonialism, because it's irrelevant and a waste of time."

In case you were wondering, the person lecturing the heads

of the finest medical schools on the planet about what they need to teach has a master's in... education. https://t.co/eX6lPSKFlF — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 15, 2026

People want doctors who are competent. Doctors who know how to diagnose and treat illnesses effectively.

Democrats want medical demagogues who will make decisions based on some intersectionality metric. They will encourage medical care denials for conservatives, whites, pro-life Americans, and anyone who isn't ideologically aligned with them.

And when the quality of care declines, and you or a loved one is harmed by incompetent doctors, they'll either scream racism or look the other way.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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