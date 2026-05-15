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Tipsheet

The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 2:30 PM
The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants
AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File

The Justice Department announced yesterday that it found the Yale School of Medicine discriminated against certain applicants on the basis of their race. 

That came after a yearlong investigation that showed Yale gave preferences to Black and Hispanic applicants over White and Asian applicants.

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The department looked at median grade-point averages and standardized test scores broken down by race, and concluded that “Yale’s use of race resulted in a Black applicant being as much as 29 times higher odds of getting an interview for admission than an equally strong Asian applicant with similar academic credentials.”

The investigation did not address other factors Yale may use in admissions decisions, such as essays, transcripts, letters of recommendation and interviews. Nor did it reveal how much scores and grades weigh in the admissions process. Scores for admitted students of all races were very high, according to the data, but there were small disparities.

The median entrance exam score for admitted Black students at Yale’s medical school last year was 518 and for 517 for Hispanic students, according to the Justice Department. The median score was 524 for both White and Asian students. The highest possible score is 528.

The median grade point average in 2025 for admitted Black students was 3.88 and 3.91 for Hispanic students. For White students, it was 3.97 and for Asians 3.98.

The department is seeking a voluntary resolution to its investigation but said that if this isn’t possible, it may seek to “compel compliance through enforcement.”

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This has long been a problem in medical schools, with disastrous outcomes. At the UCLA medical school, DEI students struggle with things like running tests for sepsis, a life-threatening infection.

It's ridiculous.

The Left does not care if your doctor harms or kills you, so long as they're diverse enough.

This is wrong, and doesn't make up for racism of the past.

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That would be ironic justice.

It's not, but the Left is going to try.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon applauded the investigation

"Today, @CivilRights told Yale that its use of race in admissions is ILLEGAL—and that @TheJusticeDept will step in to enforce Title VI," Dhillon wrote on X.

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