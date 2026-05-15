The Justice Department Found Yale Discriminated Against White, Asian Med School Applicants

The Justice Department announced yesterday that it found the Yale School of Medicine discriminated against certain applicants on the basis of their race.

That came after a yearlong investigation that showed Yale gave preferences to Black and Hispanic applicants over White and Asian applicants.

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Breaking news: After a year-long investigation, the Justice Department concluded the Yale School of Medicine discriminated based on race in its admissions, favoring Black and Hispanic applicants over White and Asian ones. https://t.co/kdwDQK94K2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 14, 2026

Here's more:

The department looked at median grade-point averages and standardized test scores broken down by race, and concluded that “Yale’s use of race resulted in a Black applicant being as much as 29 times higher odds of getting an interview for admission than an equally strong Asian applicant with similar academic credentials.” The investigation did not address other factors Yale may use in admissions decisions, such as essays, transcripts, letters of recommendation and interviews. Nor did it reveal how much scores and grades weigh in the admissions process. Scores for admitted students of all races were very high, according to the data, but there were small disparities. The median entrance exam score for admitted Black students at Yale’s medical school last year was 518 and for 517 for Hispanic students, according to the Justice Department. The median score was 524 for both White and Asian students. The highest possible score is 528. The median grade point average in 2025 for admitted Black students was 3.88 and 3.91 for Hispanic students. For White students, it was 3.97 and for Asians 3.98. The department is seeking a voluntary resolution to its investigation but said that if this isn’t possible, it may seek to “compel compliance through enforcement.”

This has long been a problem in medical schools, with disastrous outcomes. At the UCLA medical school, DEI students struggle with things like running tests for sepsis, a life-threatening infection.

When this was last studied in 2016...



A Black person with a below average MCAT score was 600% more likely to get into Medical School than a White applicant with the same scores.



They were 830% more likely to get in vs an Asian student with the same scores.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/0cw4esQqXf — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 14, 2026

It's ridiculous.

Correction:



Favoring Black and Hispanic applicants >>with worse grades and lower MCAT scores<<. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 14, 2026

The Left does not care if your doctor harms or kills you, so long as they're diverse enough.

White people have been very heavily and openly discriminated against over the last 30 years.



Many of us grew up being publicly scolded for the color of our skin.



We were shut out of schools. Out of jobs. All because we are white.



Open racism.



It’s a great shame of our time. https://t.co/7As5j49eoZ — Bully (@BullyEsq) May 14, 2026

This is wrong, and doesn't make up for racism of the past.

the most easily plucked apple in american politics is seizing the endowments of universities that engage in this type of illegal behavior, and redistributing it to cancel out student loan debt



elite universities are almost universally unpopular



populists handouts are https://t.co/Eq7sc0WPQ5 — Melian Refugee (@escapefrommelos) May 15, 2026

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That would be ironic justice.

Maybe it isn't possible to solve racism with more of it. https://t.co/porGnflM4n — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 15, 2026

It's not, but the Left is going to try.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon applauded the investigation

At Yale Medical School, a black applicant is 29 times more likely to be invited to interview than an Asian with equally strong academics.



Today, @CivilRights told Yale that its use of race in admissions is ILLEGAL—and that @TheJusticeDept will step in to enforce Title VI.… — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) May 14, 2026

"Today, @CivilRights told Yale that its use of race in admissions is ILLEGAL—and that @TheJusticeDept will step in to enforce Title VI," Dhillon wrote on X.