Do No Harm Survey Shows Rank-and-File Doctors Oppose DEI in Healthcare

This morning, the Center for Accountability in Medicine, in conjunction with Do No Harm, released the results of a survey of voters and doctors in Florida concerning DEI in healthcare.

The survey compares the views of medical professionals with the stances of major medical organizations on hot-button issues such as DEI and "gender-affirming care" in medicine. It turns out there's quite a disparity between doctors and medical organizations regarding those issues.

The survey's Executive Summary noted that "the near-consensus on DEI and gender issues within legacy healthcare organizations is illusory" and the disconnect is driven in part by the "proclivity of activist-minded physicians to seek leadership positions."

Here are some key points of the survey. In Florida, 66 percent of doctors surveyed support the state's policy of prohibiting "gender-affirming care" for minors. This includes puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery. Roughly 75 percent support protecting women's sports and protecting them from men.

On November 11, Townhall reported that Do No Harm won a major victory after filing suit against a Biden-era healthcare rule that promised higher Medicare reimbursement rates for doctors who implemented "anti-racist" policies. That was part of the Biden administration's push to inject DEI into healthcare, including diversifying providers so patients could be seen by doctors of the same race. It turns out that actual medical providers oppose such racial concordance, and only 31 percent of survey respondents think having a patient and provider of the same race improves patient outcomes.

Doctors also believe admission to medical school should be merit-based and not racial, with 68 percent supporting medical meritocracy and 69 percent rejecting the aforementioned racial concordance theory. This writer, who has a background in nursing, has written extensively about DEI in healthcare. Namely, that the woke admissions policies are turning out medical providers who don't know basic anatomy and can't perform tests for life-threatening conditions like sepsis.

In a blow to trans activists, 64 percent of doctors also found the steep increase in "gender dysphoria" diagnoses among youth is a "cause for concern."

Ian Kingsbury, PhD and Director of the Center for Accountability in Medicine issued a statement on the survey and its findings.

"Our survey revealed that there are loud, radical voices in healthcare organizations drowning out the thoughts and opinions of everyday physicians," he said. "We see that a strong majority of doctors believe sex-change interventions should be prohibited for minors. That same group believes school admissions should be decided on merit only and disagree with the disproven racial concordance theory. This overlap in opinion is no coincidence, but a clear call to re-center medicine around common sense and sound science. We cannot allow harmful ideologies pushed by woke activists to sully the integrity of medicine any longer, and instead reinstitute excellence and integrity within our medical organizations, schools, and hospital systems."

You can read the entire survey here.

