The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Just Imploded

Yesterday, Townhall reported that Wisconsin's Democratic Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, who is running in a crowded primary to replace outgoing Democratic Governor Tony Evers, fired her campaign manager after 'internal reviews' found major issues with the campaign's finance reports. But it seems the story is much worse than an inept or corrupt campaign manager and the Rodriguez campaign appears to be imploding in real time.

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Rodriguez held a press conference yesterday to discuss the problems, and it did not go well for her.

First, a local reporter found dozens of repeat entries in Rodriguez's January campaign finance filings, each claiming the same person made the same donation on the same day.

I've found 60+ repeat entries so far in Sara Rodriguez's January filing, which claim the same person made the same donation on the same day.

The entries differ in zip code (one uses 5, the other 9 digits) or entries use/don't use a middle initial or an extra space. https://t.co/Gi0JpNZHZ8 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) July 13, 2026

And it turns out the Rodriguez campaign is, in a word, broke. She has only $200,000 cash on hand.

WATCH: Sara Rodriguez was already badly trailing socialist frontrunners Francesca Hong and Mandela Barnes. Does this finance scandal put the final nail in her campaign’s coffin? https://t.co/DEXoNoIS1n — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 13, 2026

Despite that, Rodriguez said she is not exiting the race.

Sara Rodriguez keeps repeating "We are moving forward with this campaign," but with this big of a campaign finance scandal and just $200,000 in cash on hand it's hard to see how she can. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 13, 2026

It's extremely hard to see how she can, when there'd be no money for the general election, especially when you look at the other financial troubles.

The Rodriguez campaign:



· Double-counted donations for months, which inflated reported cash-on-hand figures

· Announced a $1 million ad buy that was never funded and never aired

· Filed late and repeatedly amended January finance reports with duplicate donations

· Has… https://t.co/l2sBr0Ffjj — Elizabeth Wolnik (@ElizabethWolnik) July 13, 2026

The Rodriguez campaign also has unpaid invoices with multiple vendors, and that she was unaware of this problem until last Thursday.

"She's in deep trouble," said Matt Henkel of Americans for Prosperity, who also noted the Rodriguez campaign is still bad at comms.

Biggest takeaway from the Sara Rodriguez press conference: only $200K cash on hand. I don’t know how they make that work with a month to go. She’s in deep trouble.



Also-still remains very bad at comms. — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) July 13, 2026

And she is. In a text to her supporters, the campaign put the wrong handle.

Multiple sources tell me Sara Rodriguez's campaign sent this text to supporters, offering some suggested social posts mirroring talking points from her presser today.



One problem? They used the wrong handle and had to follow up noting her campaign account is actually @saraforwi pic.twitter.com/RivUUv4Ik9 — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) July 14, 2026

But, then again, what did we expect from a candidate who said she would craft the state's biennial budget in secret?

“How is this not disqualifying?” I ask Democratic candidate for Wisconsin

governor Sara Rodriguez after she fires her campaign manager and blames the manager for the campaign finance report double counting some donations. pic.twitter.com/f8gMUZSCE3 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) July 14, 2026

"I would say that most people are not going to stand in front of this many cameras and microphones to talk about fixing an error," Rodriguez said. "That's what I am here doing. And that's what you want to see in leadership, and what you want to see in the next governor."

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And during her press conference, a train horn interrupted Rodriguez, which one social media user said is 'very fitting for this train wreck of a campaign.'

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP:



A train horn interrupted @saraforwi’s press conference where she was trying to explain why it took six months to realize her campaign was hundreds of thousands of dollars short.



Very fitting for this train wreck of a campaign. pic.twitter.com/QepWFZN3Pe — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) July 13, 2026

This user also said Rodriguez should fire the staffer who arranged the press conference.

.@saraforwi should also fire whichever staffer told her this press conference was a good idea. — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) July 13, 2026

It was painful to watch, even sans train horn.

Rodriguez insists she took 'swift action' to address these issues.

"Part of being a leader is about being as honest as possible, taking swift action, and doing the right thing," the image read. "This race is moving forward because the stakes are too high to sit it out. I am committed to full transparency about what happened, and I will continue working every day to ensure our positive message reaches voters across Wisconsin so we can beat Tom Tiffany in the fall. Onward!"

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Tiffany, the Republican nominee, quoted this statement and blasted Rodriguez for her multiple failures.