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Tipsheet

Here's Why Wisconsin Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate May Have Just Fired Her Campaign Manager

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 12:00 PM
Here's Why Wisconsin Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate May Have Just Fired Her Campaign Manager
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

In an already messy Democratic Primary, Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez just had to fire her campaign manager. Rodriguez, who is running to replace outgoing Governor Tony Evers, was recently endorsed by two of her fellow Democratic candidates, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Missy Hughes, who both dropped their bids for Governor.

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The campaign said it fired the manager after an internal review found 'serious mismanagement and inaccuracies in campaign finance filings.'

Here's more:

“The Sara Rodriguez for Wisconsin campaign has terminated its campaign manager, effective today, after discovering serious mismanagement and inaccuracies in campaign finance filings she prepared,” the campaign said. “An initial review found that the manager filed inaccurate and incomplete campaign finance reports. The campaign will be in contact with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission first thing Monday morning to ensure the inaccuracies are corrected.

The moment Sara learned of these inaccuracies, she acted swiftly and decisively removed her. The campaign will continue to build support to win in August and beat Tom Tiffany in November.”

Rodriguez did not explain the nature of the mismanagement or misreporting issues that led to the firing. While campaign finance issues are relatively common and easily remedied through paperwork corrections, it is highly unusual for a high-profile campaign figure to be fired over them. This suggests that the issues are not mere oversight, but are potentially criminal in nature and necessitated a quick response to get ahead of discrepancies that would be discovered when the publicly-available reports are filed this week.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

The next round of campaign finance reports is due this Wednesday, July 15, and it appears the Rodriguez campaign is trying to get ahead of bad press and attacks from her remaining opponents.

We wonder if the staffer will face legal consequences.

Bingo.

They will not

Rodriguez herself said she would craft the state budget in secret.

Transparency is not her thing.

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That's likely what happened here.

Those are all great questions the media should be asking the Rodriguez campaign.

Weird how that keeps happening.

Townhall reached out for comment and will report back if we hear from the Rodriguez campaign.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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