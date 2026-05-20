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Tom Tiffany Vows to End Evers' 400-Year Tax Increases and Restore Economic Sanity to Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 12:00 PM
Tom Tiffany Vows to End Evers' 400-Year Tax Increases and Restore Economic Sanity to Wisconsin
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany is running to replace the disastrous Democratic Tony Evers, who is retiring at the end of this term. Tiffany is facing radical Leftists, including Mandela Barnes, the former Lt. Governor and failed Senate candidate, and socialist Francesca Hong.

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One of the biggest advantages Tiffany has in the race is the ridiculous 400-year tax increase implemented by Tony Evers. No, that's not a typo. Wisconsin Governors have the line-item veto, meaning they can remove or add words or sentences to legislation. For Tony Evers, he decided to change school funding from '2024-2025' to '2024-2425', which means Wisconsin taxpayers have seen their property taxes skyrocket.

Tiffany vows to end that. He also promises to stop rubber-stamping utility rate hikes and to audit the Wisconsin government.

"We're going to get control of property taxes. Day one, we're gonna end the 400-year property tax increase. We're gonna stop rubber-stamping these huge utility rate increases, and we're gonna audit all of the state government agencies," Tiffany said.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS REPUBLICAN PARTY TAXES TOM COTTON WISCONSIN

The Democrats have euphemisms because they don't want affordability. They want to raise your taxes, hike utility rates, and use the government to redistribute your money to their preferred constituencies.

This message will resonate with voters.

Yes.

They won't because they know the answer: Democrats support it.

Stop Wisconsin from becoming Minnesota East.

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The messaging is great.

Wisconsin is at a fork in the road. We can choose to be governed in the style of Florida, with fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, better schools and sane law enforcement policies. Or we can go the way of Tim Walz, with fraud, crime, and chaos.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
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