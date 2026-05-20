Tom Tiffany Vows to End Evers' 400-Year Tax Increases and Restore Economic Sanity to Wisconsin

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany is running to replace the disastrous Democratic Tony Evers, who is retiring at the end of this term. Tiffany is facing radical Leftists, including Mandela Barnes, the former Lt. Governor and failed Senate candidate, and socialist Francesca Hong.

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One of the biggest advantages Tiffany has in the race is the ridiculous 400-year tax increase implemented by Tony Evers. No, that's not a typo. Wisconsin Governors have the line-item veto, meaning they can remove or add words or sentences to legislation. For Tony Evers, he decided to change school funding from '2024-2025' to '2024-2425', which means Wisconsin taxpayers have seen their property taxes skyrocket.

Tiffany vows to end that. He also promises to stop rubber-stamping utility rate hikes and to audit the Wisconsin government.

End the 400-year property tax hike.



Stop rubber-stamping utility rate hikes that have increased by more than $2 billion under @GovEvers.



And audit every corner of state government. pic.twitter.com/imNmPpFDSb — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) May 19, 2026

"We're going to get control of property taxes. Day one, we're gonna end the 400-year property tax increase. We're gonna stop rubber-stamping these huge utility rate increases, and we're gonna audit all of the state government agencies," Tiffany said.

You have to appreciate that Tom Tiffany is bringing real solutions to affordability, rather than a vague euphemism. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) May 19, 2026

The Democrats have euphemisms because they don't want affordability. They want to raise your taxes, hike utility rates, and use the government to redistribute your money to their preferred constituencies.

Please do! Property taxes are forcing me out of my home! Thanks! — Jerry Secord (@Jerry7360) May 19, 2026

This message will resonate with voters.

Why do I have to keep paying taxes on property I own? Abolish property tax and spend less as a state. pic.twitter.com/rAP1xv1rwr — CMO (@caleb_olson) May 19, 2026

Yes.

Funny how Wisconsin's mainstream media won't ask @WisDems candidates their thoughts on the 400-year property tax hike. https://t.co/1wS1td4b2V — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) May 19, 2026

They won't because they know the answer: Democrats support it.

This. Is. Awesome.



1) lower property taxes

2)lower utility bills

3 lower the size and spend of government https://t.co/ub2Wl8y4YF — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) May 19, 2026

Stop Wisconsin from becoming Minnesota East.

3 huge financial issues that'll make life more manageable for Wisconsinites.



All directly stated without using the Democrats' favorite buzzword: "affordability". https://t.co/ngtdo7cwnU — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) May 19, 2026

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The messaging is great.

“We’re going to audit all the government state agencies”



-@TomTiffanyWI



Once in a lifetime opportunity to get this done, Wisconsin! Let’s not let it pass. https://t.co/ub2Wl8y4YF — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) May 20, 2026

Wisconsin is at a fork in the road. We can choose to be governed in the style of Florida, with fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, better schools and sane law enforcement policies. Or we can go the way of Tim Walz, with fraud, crime, and chaos.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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