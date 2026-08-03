Iran Refuses to Reopen Hormuz — Demands Control Even As Trump Pauses Strikes

President Donald Trump is switching gears in his approach to Iran after weeks of renewed airstrikes against regime targets.

The president is looking at restarting negotiations with the regime, according to Politico.

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U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran would resume Monday, after scrapping a planned military strike over the weekend. Speaking on Sunday, the American leader also refused to set a deadline for reaching a broader deal with Tehran. “They knew the extent of the attack because they saw it forming. Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll see,” said Trump, talking to reporters aboard Air Force One. Asked whether he had imposed a deadline, the U.S. president responded: “Would I rather make a deal? I’m not looking to kill people because people die, a lot of people die, and we don’t want that.”

US President Donald Trump said he canceled a planned attack on Iran, contingent on Tehran “rapidly” reaching an agreement with Washington, as regional leaders pushed for de-escalation.



Follow our live blog for the latest ⬇️https://t.co/Sy2y6NZ3n9 pic.twitter.com/fJvQBvxDHZ — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Oman is trying to work out another agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The negotiations are nearing their final stages, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The discussions focus on creating a framework that allows maritime security while protecting the interests of both coastal states. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments, and these talks come as gas prices have started to rise again after the renewed airstrikes.

BREAKING: US is at war with the entire region, says Iran's Baghaei



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/yZDrxY1jWO pic.twitter.com/ZvaYKm4c5O — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) August 3, 2026

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei provided further details on the proposed arrangement, emphasizing that any understanding with Oman would establish a new shipping route distinct from existing northern or southern corridors. “We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides – neither the northern route nor the southern route – but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security,” he said.

However, Baghaei stressed that the agreement “does not mean the reopening of the strait” and that “Under no circumstances will the Strait of Hormuz return to the situation before the war.”

Baghaei also claimed that Iran is not engaged in direct negotiations with the United States and characterized the airstrikes as “a war against the entire region and against the security of all countries in the region.” He affirmed that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would remain the same as long as U.S. attacks continue.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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