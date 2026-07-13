'Now We're in Congress:' Rashida Tlaib Lays Out the Socialist Agenda in Rage-Filled Rant

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have taken over the Democratic Party, and the only fundamental difference between the DSA and other Democrats is the DSA is willing to say out loud the things other Democrats keep to themselves.

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They hate America and have made it very clear that they want to dismantle our country. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, speaking at the 'People's Conference for Palestine,' repeated what we've known for a while: by saying America is built on things like slavery and 'white supremacy,' they can use that as grounds to justify abolishing our Constitution and our government.

(Editor's note: this clip contains strong language. Listener discretion is advised)

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib: “The political structures that we are surrounded by were built on slavery and genocide and oppression. Look at this room, motherf******. We aren’t going anywhere. Now we’re in Congress and every corner of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/GEJ96VhU41 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 12, 2026

"Look at this room, motherf***erks, we ain't going anywhere!" she screams. "The political structures that I have to work in, that we all are surrounded by, was built on slavery, and genocide, and rape, and oppression. Real change doesn't come from the cowards and warmongers in Congress it comes from the streets. It comes from all of us mobilizing and seizing the power to resist and fight back."

"Gaza is the compass in this country," Tlaib adds, "Now we're in Congress and we're in every corner of the United States."

The Democrat Party has become a national security risk. We should treat it as such. First, @RoKhanna and @NYCMayor.



Now, this tub.



They’re coddling terrorists because they want our country to fall. Deport her!@RashidaTlaib — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 13, 2026

Yes.

She is an Arab from Palestine.



Which side of slavery and genocide does she think “we” is on? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 13, 2026

Excellent question.

Look around your constituency Rashida. Muslims have held people as slaves for centuries.



Read your own room and get a mirror. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) July 13, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

These people are ridiculous.

They have lost all tethers to a sense of self. Their entire identity now relies on this treasonous hate of America. They make up fantasies of how horrible America never was to justify their need to "fight tyranny." They have no identity but this. And… https://t.co/0IBW55TE5r — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) July 13, 2026

"None of it is true. Not the fantasy about America about which she is shrieking, not her identity of believing herself to be some 'hero' in a movie about an oppressive government, and not the resulting congress-free, senate-free, President-free, childish (and completely chaotic) future she sees for this country. She is an infant. She and others like her will not get their way. Not even close. If you have a modicum of common sense, it's time to let your line in the sand about tolerance be made known," Bateman wrote. "Myself, I have a limit to tolerance.I have a limit to patience. I know there is a limit to free speech.If your plan is to tear down the United States of America, if your plan is treason, I will not tolerate you, I will have zero patience for you, and I will not defend your right to free speech."

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We need to become a lot less tolerant. https://t.co/GDa3aOJdpE — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) July 12, 2026

Far less tolerant.

“Now we’re in Congress and every corner of the United States.”



These people openly brag about viewing themselves as a hostile invading force so we should probably start treating them like one. https://t.co/wdfBtaAAYk — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 13, 2026

Yes, we should.

This should be ample grounds on which the GOP can expel Rashid from Congress, and they should. She's not upholding her oath; she hates the Constitution and will destroy it as soon as her side gets enough power.

Don't let them.

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