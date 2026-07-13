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'Now We're in Congress:' Rashida Tlaib Lays Out the Socialist Agenda in Rage-Filled Rant

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 13, 2026 9:00 AM
'Now We're in Congress:' Rashida Tlaib Lays Out the Socialist Agenda in Rage-Filled Rant
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have taken over the Democratic Party, and the only fundamental difference between the DSA and other Democrats is the DSA is willing to say out loud the things other Democrats keep to themselves. 

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They hate America and have made it very clear that they want to dismantle our country. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, speaking at the 'People's Conference for Palestine,' repeated what we've known for a while: by saying America is built on things like slavery and 'white supremacy,' they can use that as grounds to justify abolishing our Constitution and our government.

(Editor's note: this clip contains strong language. Listener discretion is advised)

"Look at this room, motherf***erks, we ain't going anywhere!" she screams. "The political structures that I have to work in, that we all are surrounded by, was built on slavery, and genocide, and rape, and oppression. Real change doesn't come from the cowards and warmongers in Congress it comes from the streets. It comes from all of us mobilizing and seizing the power to resist and fight back."

"Gaza is the compass in this country," Tlaib adds, "Now we're in Congress and we're in every corner of the United States."

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Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GAZA PALESTINIANS

Yes.

Excellent question.

That's (D)ifferent.

"None of it is true. Not the fantasy about America about which she is shrieking, not her identity of believing herself to be some 'hero' in a movie about an oppressive government, and not the resulting congress-free, senate-free, President-free, childish (and completely chaotic) future she sees for this country. She is an infant. She and others like her will not get their way. Not even close. If you have a modicum of common sense, it's time to let your line in the sand about tolerance be made known," Bateman wrote. "Myself, I have a limit to tolerance.I have a limit to patience. I know there is a limit to free speech.If your plan is to tear down the United States of America, if your plan is treason, I will not tolerate you, I will have zero patience for you, and I will not defend your right to free speech."

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Far less tolerant.

Yes, we should.

This should be ample grounds on which the GOP can expel Rashid from Congress, and they should. She's not upholding her oath; she hates the Constitution and will destroy it as soon as her side gets enough power.

Don't let them.

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