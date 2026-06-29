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President Trump Has a Message for the Socialist About to Become Mayor of Washington, DC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 29, 2026 10:00 AM
President Trump Has a Message for the Socialist About to Become Mayor of Washington, DC
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump has criticized Washington, D.C.’s socialist mayoral candidate before, but this was his harshest attack yet, as he blasted Janeese Lewis George’s anti-law-and-order policies in a scathing Truth Social post on Sunday.

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"Janeese Lewis George, the Communist who is almost certainly going to be elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal Illegal Aliens back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police, continue and expand Cashless Bail, and so many other Capital destroying 'things,'" the president wrote on Truth Social. "In the end, it will never work out, nor will I let it even have a chance because I have worked too hard to make Washington, D.C., the Envy of the World, with almost No Crime, and a Beautification process that has been second to none."

"I will meet with Janeese Lewis George, but must forewarn everyone that Washington, D.C., is again a Safe and Prestigious Community," he added. "Many people, including myself, have worked long and hard to get it there, and we will not let it be destroyed by a Communist adherent who has no intention to, MAKE WASHINGTON GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN SANCTUARY CITIES

George is currently leading in the latest polling of the capital’s mayoral race, which has prompted a series of threats from President Trump to assert federal control over the city and block the socialist candidate from governing.

She currently serves on the city council and is running on a platform centered on guaranteeing a slew of benefits for her constituents in classic socialist fashion. Her campaign website promises a "people first" platform, which includes healthcare for all, childcare for all, homes for all, and even good jobs for all.

This comes as socialism has emerged as a serious threat within the Democratic Party, with candidates led by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, winning several congressional races in deep-blue districts last week, toppling establishment Democrats and threatening Hakeem Jeffries’ grip on his party. 

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The Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates have made no secret that they intend to keep pushing their takeover of the Democratic Party, and they have already proven they can win under the Democratic banner. 

President Trump has vowed to join the fight against communism, writing on Truth Social last week that he has waited his entire life for this fight and will not let collectivism prevail. His fight against George is expected to be the first of many, and a clear test of how ready the president is to deliver on that promise.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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