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Tipsheet

Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 14, 2026 8:30 AM
Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

When Senator Lindsey Graham died on Sunday morning, the remembrances from his colleagues on Capitol Hill and in D.C. media circles poured in. Many of them were very touching, remembering a Senator who was a kind, funny, hardworking man.

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But there are plenty of Leftist ghouls cheering the death, as those monsters always do. One of them is Adam Kinzinger, who used Graham's death to let his terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome come to the surface.

First of all, way to spell his name wrong.

Was Kinzinger, who — as you can see — supports Ukraine, aware that Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine when he died? Or that Graham supported Ukraine?

Apparently, that doesn't matter to Kinzinger, who hates President Trump more than he likes even pretending to be a decent human being.

Clearly, he does not.

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Humility is beneath Kinzinger, it seems.

Be sure to record that in landscape, please.

He did not disappoint on that, but he is a massive disappointment on so many other things.

Kinzinger thinks opposing President Trump gives him the moral high ground.

It does not.

Yes, it is. Few people exercise that option, alas.

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You can also tell how decent a person is by how they react to someone's death.

Yeah, what happened to 'Slava Ukraini,' Adam?

He is incapable of that last point.

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