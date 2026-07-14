Adam Kinzinger's Post on Lindsey Graham's Passing Is As Despicable As You'd Expect

When Senator Lindsey Graham died on Sunday morning, the remembrances from his colleagues on Capitol Hill and in D.C. media circles poured in. Many of them were very touching, remembering a Senator who was a kind, funny, hardworking man.

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But there are plenty of Leftist ghouls cheering the death, as those monsters always do. One of them is Adam Kinzinger, who used Graham's death to let his terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome come to the surface.

What’s sad to me… is that Lindsay Graham probably thought he could outlast Trump and then reconcile his morality after that. There is no after that now. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 13, 2026

First of all, way to spell his name wrong.

Was Kinzinger, who — as you can see — supports Ukraine, aware that Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine when he died? Or that Graham supported Ukraine?

Apparently, that doesn't matter to Kinzinger, who hates President Trump more than he likes even pretending to be a decent human being.

What is wrong with you? Don't you have anyone at all who loves you and would tell you to stop being a monster? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 13, 2026

Clearly, he does not.

Faith teaches us to humble ourselves and remember that God is sovereign over all. It is not our place to declare (or nonsensically post to get street cred) who has lost their way permanently; our calling is to extend charity, pray for our leaders, and leave the ultimate judgment… — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 13, 2026

Humility is beneath Kinzinger, it seems.

I really want to be invited to your intervention. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 13, 2026

Be sure to record that in landscape, please.

We all knew you'd be a s**tbag abut his death.

Thanks for not disappointing. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 13, 2026

He did not disappoint on that, but he is a massive disappointment on so many other things.

Lindsey Graham was 23 years older than you.



How'd you get so much richer than him, Kinzinger?



Imagine believing that "fundamentally transforming America" into a racist, totalitarian Soviet State is moral.



GTFOOH, Democrat pic.twitter.com/aB1DvdGTKn — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) July 14, 2026

Kinzinger thinks opposing President Trump gives him the moral high ground.

It does not.

You know, just shutting up sometimes is an option. https://t.co/ukABOnxlYm — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 13, 2026

Yes, it is. Few people exercise that option, alas.

You can always tell how moral a person is by how often they announce they’re more moral than others https://t.co/CvKfoQyxcX — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 14, 2026

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You can also tell how decent a person is by how they react to someone's death.

While Adam Kinzinger was posting bravely with NAFO, Lindsey Graham was arming the Ukranians and sanctioning the Russians. https://t.co/1LrppRoPX1 — Mike Fragoso (@mike_frags) July 13, 2026

Yeah, what happened to 'Slava Ukraini,' Adam?

You have "Slava Ukraini" in your title and you're ragging on the man who just managed to convince the admin to place sanctions on Russian oil.



He had more morality in his pinky finger than all you cosplay activists combined.



Shut your gob up. https://t.co/VvnG7cAuov — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) July 13, 2026

He is incapable of that last point.

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