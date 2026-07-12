Trump, World Leaders Respond to Lindsey Graham's Death

President Donald Trump said the funeral arrangement details will come out following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) early Sunday morning, as leaders domestically and around the globe offered their condolences.

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Graham was considered a prominent voice in American foreign relations, especially in the ongoing conflict in Iran.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!” he added.

Graham had just returned from a trip to Eastern Europe to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said he was “deeply saddened” by Graham’s death.

“A staunch advocate for bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine, in recent weeks, he had been working on important initiatives that could help bring peace closer, including stronger sanctions against Russia,” Zelenskyy wrote. “We will always be especially grateful for the recognition of our people and words of admiration for the courage of Ukraine’s defenders.”

“America and the world have lost a determined leader,” he continued. “Our condolences go out to Lindsey’s family, loved ones, and everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham. Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer.



He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it… pic.twitter.com/7oE2F5ZDAy — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Graham.

“Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world,” Netanyahu said.

Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.



In our recent meeting, I said, "Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey."



Lindsey understood that the security… pic.twitter.com/JG2mUUAfFT — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 12, 2026

“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend,” he continued.

In the United States, Republicans and Democrats responded to his death, including from political opponents.

“Sen. Graham and I disagreed on almost everything, and he’d be the first to tell you that with a smile. But he served this country in uniform and in the Senate,” Democratic strategist Donna Brazile posted. “He believed deeply in America’s role in the world. My thoughts are with his family and the people of South Carolina.”

Sen. Graham and I disagreed on almost everything, and he’d be the first to tell you that with a smile. But he served this country in uniform and in the Senate. He believed deeply in America’s role in the world. My thoughts are with his family and the people of South Carolina. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 12, 2026

Some struck a more explicitly political tone, including President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

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“When I heard about Senator Graham’s death last night, the first thing I thought about was not all the things he said and did in service of Donald Trump. I thought of the time before Donald Trump when he was a brother to Senator John McCain,” Biden wrote.

When I heard about Senator Graham’s death last night, the first thing I thought about was not all the things he said and did in service of Donald Trump. I thought of the time before Donald Trump when he was a brother to Senator John McCain.



A time when senators from different… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 12, 2026

“That is the Senator Graham I will remember today. Not because I have forgotten what came after. Because in that memory there is hope. Hope for a country where brothers can fight like hell over policy and still share a meal, and a laugh, and the loss of the people they love,” he added. “I will choose to remember the time before Trump. Because I believe in an America after Trump.”

Graham was running for re-election this year, and there will likely be an interim appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster before a special election process, Townhall reported.

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