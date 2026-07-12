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Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead After 'Sudden Illness'

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 12, 2026 2:31 AM
Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead After 'Sudden Illness'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) died suddenly, his office announced early on Sunday morning in an X post.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement read.

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“Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” his office continued.

The 71-year-old was a close ally of President Donald Trump and chair of the powerful Senate Budget Committee. Graham has been in the United States Senate since 2003, and he previously served in the House of Representatives.

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The South Carolina governor will be able to decide who the next senator will be in the interim. Graham was up for re-election this cycle.

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