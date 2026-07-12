Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead After 'Sudden Illness'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) died suddenly, his office announced early on Sunday morning in an X post.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement read.

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Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

“Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” his office continued.

The 71-year-old was a close ally of President Donald Trump and chair of the powerful Senate Budget Committee. Graham has been in the United States Senate since 2003, and he previously served in the House of Representatives.

This is shocking and out of nowhere.



A lot of conservatives had ample criticism for Graham. He was a war hawk for whom it was always the day after 9/11, and pushed for a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants in 2013.



But when a man dies we ought to remember what was best… https://t.co/sEt49Et4hU — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) July 12, 2026

President Trump’s endorsement means the world to me. I am humbled by his faith in me as a Senator and as a friend.



On a professional level, I am proud to have been there at the beginning when President Trump — through sheer force of will —achieved the greatest political comeback… pic.twitter.com/uLmTmM7Dof — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 27, 2025

The South Carolina governor will be able to decide who the next senator will be in the interim. Graham was up for re-election this cycle.

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