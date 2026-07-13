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As the Tributes for Lindsey Graham, One Thing Is Abundantly Clear About the Late US Senator

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 13, 2026 6:00 AM
As the Tributes for Lindsey Graham, One Thing Is Abundantly Clear About the Late US Senator
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passed away Saturday evening due to what appears to be an aortic dissection. He had just returned from a trip to Ukraine and was preparing to move forward with efforts to normalize Saudi-Israeli relations, ratify a US-Saudi defense treaty, and pass the SAVE America Act. He was scheduled to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. 

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As tributes pour in, a few things become clear: he was well-loved, respected, and probably the funniest man in the Senate. U.S. senators, both former and present, posted tributes to the late South Carolina Republican, with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sharing a heartfelt video about the work the two did on criminal justice reform. 

Graham's penchant for comedy is clear, as former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) recalled a time when Graham told him and his family they planned to vacation in Puerto Rico for Christmas.

“Do two fundraisers. One for those who are pro-statehood and one for those who are against it. They never talk to each other,” said Graham. Hands down, Franken said that Graham was the funniest senator, adding in 2016, he told Graham that he would've voted for him if he were a Republican.

“That’s my problem,” replied Graham. 

There's also his farewell to the late Sen. Joe Lieberman, and some quips with then-Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan. 

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Related:

LINDSEY GRAHAM SAUDI ARABIA SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA UKRAINE

The leftist ghouls are jumping for glee. It’s the usual suspects, those who never met or worked with Sen. Graham. Everyone else is acting accordingly, appropriately, and with great sadness. 

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