As the Tributes for Lindsey Graham, One Thing Is Abundantly Clear About the Late US Senator

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passed away Saturday evening due to what appears to be an aortic dissection. He had just returned from a trip to Ukraine and was preparing to move forward with efforts to normalize Saudi-Israeli relations, ratify a US-Saudi defense treaty, and pass the SAVE America Act. He was scheduled to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Advertisement

As tributes pour in, a few things become clear: he was well-loved, respected, and probably the funniest man in the Senate. U.S. senators, both former and present, posted tributes to the late South Carolina Republican, with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sharing a heartfelt video about the work the two did on criminal justice reform.

Graham's penchant for comedy is clear, as former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) recalled a time when Graham told him and his family they planned to vacation in Puerto Rico for Christmas.

“Do two fundraisers. One for those who are pro-statehood and one for those who are against it. They never talk to each other,” said Graham. Hands down, Franken said that Graham was the funniest senator, adding in 2016, he told Graham that he would've voted for him if he were a Republican.

“That’s my problem,” replied Graham.

There's also his farewell to the late Sen. Joe Lieberman, and some quips with then-Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan.

From 2018 when Lindsey Graham was asked why he's now allied with President Trump after opposing him:



"If you don't like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don't give a shit." pic.twitter.com/sN1tkfcOPi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham’s tribute to his dear friend Joe Lieberman broke every rule—because laughter was the only way to hide his broken heart. If you’ve never seen this before, it’s mush-watch material 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/mv5eLhhQ92 — Dovi Safier (@safier) July 12, 2026

I interviewed @alfranken a few years ago and he said that Lindsey Graham was the funniest senator: pic.twitter.com/k4Vvq0cCSf — Max Raskin (@maxraskin) July 12, 2026

“Sorry, Cory. I can’t help Colorado solve its marijuana problem. While y’all got potheads, I got Baptists.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham. — Cory Gardner (@CoryGardner) July 12, 2026

Saddened to hear of Lindsay’s death though we so regularly disagreed. But he was a good friend and an amazingly effective Senator. Also, the funniest. One Christmas break I told him my family was going to Puerto Rico. He said, “Do two fundraisers. One for those who are… — Al Franken (@alfranken) July 12, 2026

The leftist ghouls are jumping for glee. It’s the usual suspects, those who never met or worked with Sen. Graham. Everyone else is acting accordingly, appropriately, and with great sadness.

This pic just popped up on my phone.



It from when we traveled to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.



😢💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/CSnrgjiOiA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

Heartbroken. Lindsey was a great man and patriot. Praying for his family and friends. https://t.co/RQ5WvQ9tpe — Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) July 12, 2026

Sudden and awful news about Senator Lindsey Graham.



The United States Senate lost a foreign policy giant. On a personal level, he had always been kind, gracious, and thoughtful.



Gisele and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and staff. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham’s sudden passing is so sad. Lindsey was uniquely him - he’d both hug & fight you, all within 10 min on the floor. ❤️



Our country’s loss … but the Three Amigos are back together & I’m sure they’re already up to something. #johnmccain #joelieberman #lindseygraham — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) July 12, 2026

I am stunned by Senator Graham's passing, and thinking back this morning about some of the work we did together. My prayers are with his family and all who cherished him. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/cPUXDQxk1B — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 12, 2026

Good for Cory. This is genuine and it’s refreshing in such a toxic environment. https://t.co/drgSLsAQ19 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

I was heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham.



Lindsey and I disagreed on plenty over the years, but I never doubted his love for this country or his commitment to serving it. He was a fierce advocate for the causes he… — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 12, 2026

Lindsey loved South Carolina deeply. There was never a day he stopped fighting for the people of our state.



Through his military service and years in public office, he gave his all to protect America and our freedom-loving allies.



He was truly one of a kind.



Michael and I are… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 12, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.