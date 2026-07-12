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These Ghouls Couldn't Help But Gloat Over Lindsey Graham's Death

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 12, 2026 10:00 AM
These Ghouls Couldn't Help But Gloat Over Lindsey Graham's Death
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

In the immediate hours following the unexpected death of long-time Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, ghoulish posts immediately began being posted by the usual suspects.

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This baffling need to provide “witty” and dark commentary on the shocking death of a political adversary is reminiscent of that of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Countless people seem to feel the need to virtue signal about hating the right person and chose to spit on their not-yet dug grave to win social credit score. Piers Morgan provided some insight into the phenomenon.

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Related:

CONSERVATISM LINDSEY GRAHAM PIERS MORGAN REPUBLICAN PARTY WOKE

This piece won’t provide comment on the good or bad of Graham’s career, but only a recommendation for observing the death of all individuals: pause and pray for the departed.

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Did NBC News Reveal the Cause of Death for Sen. Lindsey Graham? Matt Vespa
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