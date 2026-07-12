These Ghouls Couldn't Help But Gloat Over Lindsey Graham's Death

In the immediate hours following the unexpected death of long-time Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, ghoulish posts immediately began being posted by the usual suspects.

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Lindsey Graham has moved on to the next step in his journey, trying to convince Hades to attack Zeus and Poseidon. He says it’ll only take a couple of weeks and won’t require any ground troops. And there’s no way Poseidon can close the Strait. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 12, 2026

Former CNN correspondent Michelle Kosinski with a DISGUSTING take in response to Sen. Lindsey Graham passing away. https://t.co/770QBUoy2s pic.twitter.com/pte6znPXGX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 12, 2026

Yeah, no.



I constantly and vehemently disagreed with Sen. Graham on foreign policy (and many domestic issues, too).



But I’m not prepared to jettison the old decencies for whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/BuBK7SwOLP — Sohrab Ahmari 🇺🇸 (@SohrabAhmari) July 12, 2026

Karma. Karma happened. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) July 12, 2026

This baffling need to provide “witty” and dark commentary on the shocking death of a political adversary is reminiscent of that of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Countless people seem to feel the need to virtue signal about hating the right person and chose to spit on their not-yet dug grave to win social credit score. Piers Morgan provided some insight into the phenomenon.

Seeing the despicably cruel, heartless and abusive way that many people in UK and US have responded to the deaths of conservative politicians, Ann Widdecombe and Lindsey Graham, reminds me that the least kind people on earth are ironically those on the #BeKind woke left. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2026

This piece won’t provide comment on the good or bad of Graham’s career, but only a recommendation for observing the death of all individuals: pause and pray for the departed.

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