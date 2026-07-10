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Tipsheet

Guess Why Gretchen Whitmer Just Pardoned a Convicted Murder

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 1:00 PM
Guess Why Gretchen Whitmer Just Pardoned a Convicted Murder
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Democrats think they've found a way to protect the illegal aliens they love so much. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently pardoned an illegal alien from Laos, a man who sexually abused a ten-year-old girl, to protect him from deportation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dropped the hammer on Walz today, announcing he stripped that man of his legal status so he can be deported.

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Rubio needs to do the same thing in Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer just pardoned an Albanian refugee convicted of murder.

Here's more:

An Albanian refugee convicted of murder in Michigan will likely avoid deportation following a recent pardon by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer granted Deda Malota Margilaj, 74, a full pardon on July 2, 50 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing a man at a Detroit gas station in 1975.

President Joe Biden’s administration placed Margilaj in removal proceedings based on the 1978 conviction, but Whitmer’s pardon erases that basis and allows for the termination of the removal proceedings, according to the Perlumutter Center for Legal Justice that represented Margilaj.

“Now more than ever, this case demonstrates the power of executive clemency to correct the lifelong collateral consequences of decades-old convictions,” said Joshua Dubin, Executive Director of the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice. “Thanks to Governor Whitmer, Mr. Margilaj will be able to do what he enjoys the most ⎯ spend time with his family and friends, free of the fear that has limited his life for so many decades.”

Margilaj came to the U.S. alone as a refugee from Albania at 17 years old, and later started a business in Detroit. In 1975, he was charged with second-degree murder after shooting a man in defense of his brother, who was shot by the victim, according to the Perlmutter Center.

A jury convicted Margilaj in 1978 in a second trial after his first trial resulted in a hung jury. He was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison, but served just four and a half for good behavior.

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Related:

GRETCHEN WHITMER ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARCO RUBIO TIM WALZ

That's ridiculous.

Democrats will pardon child predators and murderers because they love illegal immigrants more than they do Americans.

Marco Rubio proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt.

This is correct. They have no power here.

They were lying about deporting violent criminals.

The blunt truth is this: Democrats don't want to deport a single illegal alien. They want to keep all of them here as a permanent voting bloc. They do not care how many Americans, including children, are harmed by these criminals

Secretary Rubio just proved the federal government can still deport these illegal aliens, anyway. Yet the Democrats believe the bad optics are outweighed by whatever benefit they get by virtue signaling to their base.

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