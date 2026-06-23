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Tom Homan Levels Zohran Mamdani and DSA Candidate Over Their Fight to Abolish ICE

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 23, 2026 9:00 AM
Tom Homan Levels Zohran Mamdani and DSA Candidate Over Their Fight to Abolish ICE
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Border Czar Tom Homan leveled New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), for vowing to oppose ICE and work towards abolishing the agency.

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Homan reminded the pair that the American people put President Trump in the White House for a reason, chief among them was securing the border and arresting criminal illegal aliens, both goals the administration has achieved. He went on to say that, regardless of what the two progressives or anyone else may say, ICE will continue deporting public safety threats from the United States and carrying out its mission.

"He doesn't even want to deport criminals, people who have been not only just charged, but people who have been convicted of crimes in this country. And this is a far-left socialist movement that intends to sweep across the country. Well, I don't think it will be successful," the Border Czar said. "I think the American people put President Trump in the Oval Office behind me because of his promise to secure the border and remove criminal aliens, which we're doing at record numbers."

"You look at 800,000 deportations and about 60 to 70 percent of them being criminals. We've removed hundreds of thousands of criminals off the streets of this country because of President Trump's leadership. We're not going to stop," Homan said. "They can talk to talk all they want. We're going to keep doing our job of removing public safety threats because that's what the majority of American people want. These politicians are nuts. They lost their minds. We're going to keep doing our job."

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Related:

BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TOM HOMAN

This comes just a month after Mamdani endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier for New York's 13th Congressional District, as DSA-backed candidates continue to pursue local and national offices across the country, emboldened by Mamdani's own victory.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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