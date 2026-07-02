Markwayne Mullin and Others Slam Tim Walz's Disgusting Pardon of Laotian Child Predator

Last night, Townhall reported on the disgusting Tim Walz pardon of an illegal alien from Laos. That man repeatedly sexually assaulted a ten-year-old child but that didn't matter to Walz.. The man who was almost a heartbeat away from the Oval Office wanted to protect that monster from being deported, so Walz issued the pardon.

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Remember this when the Democrats scream that Republicans are 'pedophile protectors.'

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin absolutely blasted Walz for the 'horrific' pardon.

.@GovTimWalz’s decision to PARDON an illegal alien child rapist is horrific.



This evil alien from Laos repeatedly sexually assaulted a 10 year old child.



These are the illegal alien criminals sanctuary politicians like Tim Walz are protecting over American citizens. https://t.co/gEpvmjCAYq — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) July 2, 2026

DHS should deport him anyway.

The MN Board of Directors pardoned Tou Vang on June 10, 2026



The Board includes:

👇👇👇



Government Tim Walz

Attorney General Keith Ellison

Chief Justice Natalie Hudson



**Walz also granted a pardon to another Laotian man (Jai Vang) convicted of armed robbery on May 2026 — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) July 2, 2026

A trio of corrupt politicians who despise Americans.

@Tim_Walz pardoned a Pedo illegal today.



Minnisota is this what you’re about???



Democrats hate this country and are immoral disgusting people. https://t.co/gZh2yRtKwn — Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) July 2, 2026

This is a depraved twist on 'Minnesota nice.'

Actress and director Justine Bateman also called Walz 'irrefutably grotesque.'

There is no other way to regard @Tim_Walz than irrefutably grotesque.

He’s a fan of people who sexually terrorize children. You just can’t get lower. pic.twitter.com/rgJUbdCx77 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) July 2, 2026

Oh, give Democrats time, they'll find a way to go lower.

Lisa Demuth, Speaker of the Minnesota House and candidate for Governor, also issued a statement saying this wouldn't happen on her watch.

Tim Walz pardoned a child rapist. This will not happen on my watch. Read my statement below. pic.twitter.com/YRfSuJroKp — Lisa Demuth (@LisaDemuthMN) July 2, 2026

Here's her statement:

Earlier today, the New York Times broke the news that Tim Walz pardoned a convicted child sex offender. The details of the crime are horrendous. House Speaker and gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth condemns in the strongest manner possible the pardon of a convicted child rapist by Tim Walz and Keith Ellison. "This is why Minnesota can't afford a Walz Third Term under Amy Klobuchar," stated Lisa Demuth. "While Amy Klobuchar stays silent, Tim Walz and Keith Ellison weaken public safety and pardon heinous crimes." "Under my leadership, nobody who commits horrific abuses against children will be pardoned. Minnesota can't afford four more years of Democrats' soft on crime policies. Law and order returns when I'm governor."

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While we should be rightly horrified, none of us should be surprised. Democrats have made it clear they stand for illegal aliens, including violent and depraved criminals, over American citizens. They refused to stand for us at the State of the Union, they dismiss the pain of Angel Families, and they work to obstruct ICE while vowing to open our borders and abolish our immigration enforcement.

They are unfit for office, and voters should remember this come November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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