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Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Account Thought Slamming Haley Stevens for Honoring Charlie Kirk Was a Good Idea

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 10, 2026 2:45 PM
Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Account Thought Slamming Haley Stevens for Honoring Charlie Kirk Was a Good Idea
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As we told you the other day, there are several Democrats running for Congress who objected to honoring Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder and conservative leader who was assassinated by a Leftist in Utah last September. In Florida, Senate candidate Alex Vindman slammed a proclamation honoring Kirk, saying Kirk 'manufactured lies and hate' and that he 'poisoned young minds.' Vindman objected to the accurate portrayal of Kirk as a patriotic American who used the First Amendment to engage and educate others.

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Now, U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's official HQ account is slamming his opponent, Haley Stevens, for putting partisan politics aside to honor a husband and a father who was brutally murdered for his political and religious beliefs.

El-Sayed claims to want Medicare for All. Can you imagine how that system would treat conservatives, since El-Sayed thinks it's wrong to honor conservatives who are publicly assassinated?

There are no decent humans working that campaign, apparently.

Yes. This is correct.

If Leftist rhetoric hadn't driven Tyler Robinson to assassinate Kirk, there wouldn't have been a need for a proclamation honoring him.

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2026 ELECTIONS CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA

Realize where his priorities lie.

Dead Americans? He's fine with that.

Dead Islamic terrorist leaders, on the other hand, make El-Sayed sad.

That's the only way to read this. Whatever staffers run the AbdulHQ account are fine with political violence.

Yes. They are supporting the assassination of conservatives.

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This is disgusting but on brand for the American-hating socialists taking over the Democratic Party.

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