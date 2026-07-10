Abdul El-Sayed's HQ Account Thought Slamming Haley Stevens for Honoring Charlie Kirk Was a Good Idea

As we told you the other day, there are several Democrats running for Congress who objected to honoring Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder and conservative leader who was assassinated by a Leftist in Utah last September. In Florida, Senate candidate Alex Vindman slammed a proclamation honoring Kirk, saying Kirk 'manufactured lies and hate' and that he 'poisoned young minds.' Vindman objected to the accurate portrayal of Kirk as a patriotic American who used the First Amendment to engage and educate others.

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Now, U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's official HQ account is slamming his opponent, Haley Stevens, for putting partisan politics aside to honor a husband and a father who was brutally murdered for his political and religious beliefs.

not Haley Stevens carrying the flame pic.twitter.com/7snOmCx3AN — Abdul HQ (@AbdulElSayedHQ) July 9, 2026

El-Sayed claims to want Medicare for All. Can you imagine how that system would treat conservatives, since El-Sayed thinks it's wrong to honor conservatives who are publicly assassinated?

I can see where being a decent human being would upset someone like you. — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) July 10, 2026

There are no decent humans working that campaign, apparently.

Abdul El-Sayed is an Egyptian Islamic supremacist who supports terrorism and condemns others for opposing terrorism. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 10, 2026

Yes. This is correct.

So what part precisely do you find offensive? pic.twitter.com/0FWRCJ4iq7 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 10, 2026

If Leftist rhetoric hadn't driven Tyler Robinson to assassinate Kirk, there wouldn't have been a need for a proclamation honoring him.

Abdul El-Sayed's campaign is condemning Haley Stevens for paying tribute to Charlie Kirk. This would be the same Abdul El-Sayed who engaged in sympathy with constituents over the death of...Ayatollah Khameini. https://t.co/8x98JBay6O — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2026

Realize where his priorities lie.

Dead Americans? He's fine with that.

Dead Islamic terrorist leaders, on the other hand, make El-Sayed sad.

So @AbdulElSayed ‘s campaign is attacking a political rival for a resolution that simply condemned political violence.



How do you read this as anything other than expressing support for such violence?



Obviously wouldn’t be a surprise at this point. https://t.co/pgQdhAwXQX — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 10, 2026

That's the only way to read this. Whatever staffers run the AbdulHQ account are fine with political violence.

In case you’re wondering, yes, this is meant to signal support for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



From a US senate candidate. Who is an Islamist. https://t.co/eFGQZ8liy8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2026

Yes. They are supporting the assassination of conservatives.

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El-Sayed is friends with Hasan Piker of "America deserved 9/11" fame, and has a bunch of other pro-Hamas pals.



Far worse, obviously, than Stevens voting with 94 other Dems to condemn Charlie Kirk's assassination. https://t.co/dwQXGI3qTd — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 10, 2026

This is disgusting but on brand for the American-hating socialists taking over the Democratic Party.

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