Never Forget How Alex Vindman Responded to Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The pretrial hearings for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk last September at Utah Valley University (UVU) are underway. So far, the judge has rejected Robinson's request to remove the death penalty from consideration, and prosecutors have laid out DNA and video evidence in their case against Robinson. Donald Trump Jr. also said there were several security failures at UVU that led to Kirk's death, saying, "One of the things I did hear that was sort of shocking was that there were only six officers on duty, you know, on this campus event," he said.

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Prosecutors also laid out how Robinson targeted Kirk because of his political views, with Robinson reportedly telling his roommate, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it" and that he'd "had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

There have been many Leftists who made that same disgusting argument in the ten months since Charlie's assassination. They've dressed up as a bloody Charlie Kirk for Halloween, mocked his assassination, and said Charlie deserved what he got because he 'spread hate,' was 'homophobic,' and other blatant lies.

One of those people is Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman. Just nine days after Charlie's assassination, Vindman went on X and posted that Kirk 'manufactured lies and hate,' and that he 'poisoned young minds' while condemning a resolution passed by House Republicans to honor Kirk.

Hey ⁦@HouseRepubs⁩ fixed your work for you. If you want to condemn political violence pass a resolution without lies and poison pills that unites not divides. Kirk manufactured lies and hate, including about me & twin and poisoned young minds. ⁦@HouseDemocrats⁩ pic.twitter.com/IRI0cHwHxO — Alex Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 19, 2025

In his post, Vindman crossed out the line "Honoring the Life and Legacy of Charles 'Charlie' James Kirk" and used red to highlight the things he believed were lies about Kirk. Vindman believes that Charlie is not a 'courageous American patriot,' that Charlie was not 'seeking to elevate truth, foster understanding, and strengthen the Republic,' and that Charlie never 'personified the values of the First Amendment ... with honor, courage, and respect for fellow Americans.'

Vindman also believes Charlie did not 'seek unity' with his fellow Americans.

This, of course, is not true. Charlie's mission was to engage young Americans respectfully, with the aim of speaking the truth, spreading the word of God, and building a better nation through the exercise of his First Amendment rights. For that, he was targeted by Tyler Robinson, and Leftists cheered.

While he was quick to smear Charlie's memory and lie about Charlie's work, Vindman did not find the time to issue a condemnation of political violence, nor did he offer condolences to Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, or Charlie's young children.

He's not the only Vindman who found no problem with political violence against Republicans. Vindman's wife, Rachel, mocked President Trump after the second failed assassination attempt in 2024, writing in a now-deleted post, "No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon."

Vindman will face other Democrats in Florida's August 18 primary. The winner of that primary will face incumbent Republican Senator Ashley Moody in November. Florida has become a reliable red state, and voters deserve to know how someone who is vying to represent them in the U.S. Senate feels about political violence against conservatives. It's painfully, sadly clear that Vindman does not believe conservatives like Charlie Kirk had good intentions or that Charlie was a patriot.

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That seems to run contrary to the values of Florida's voters, and they should remember this in the upcoming primary and again in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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