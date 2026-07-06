Are Michigan Democrats About to Nominate a Monster for Senate?

As someone born in Michigan, and whose family all still live there, you never really fully leave your home state, even when you live somewhere else. As such, I’ve been watching the Senate race there with keen interest. I have to wonder: are Democrats about to nominate a terrorist sympathizing anti-Semite?

Advertisement

I know that doesn’t really narrow the field much when dealing with Democrats, as this seems to be about half their candidates these days. But in this case I’m thinking of Abdul El-Sayed.

Abdul is allegedly a doctor, though I’m not sure he’s ever really practiced medicine, or at least that much. He’s mostly been a left-wing bureaucrat for Democrats – a diversity box-checker who happily will do whatever the “progressive” wing of the party demands. Like most people in that basket, he would’ve made a great Nazi – following orders without question.

A resume thinner than the positive additions to humanity by Hamas, which he has an affinity for, El-Sayed is up in the polls in Michigan, a development that caused former left-wing celebrity Mallory McMorrow to collapse and drop out of the race, leaving it a two-person race against Haley Stevens.

Stevens gets the “moderate” label for the simple reason that she’s not actively calling for the destruction of Israel. It’s sad just how low the left has set the bar for what does and does not constitute a monster, isn’t it?

Abdul, on the other hand, isn’t so much running against another Democrat as he is running to “get those damn Jews!”

What is it that the Jews have done? In Democrat circles, they don’t have to do anything – just the fact that they exist is enough.

Abdul’s campaign sends out so many emails about AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) that they should consider a restraining order. Stalkers don’t spend as much time talking about their obsession as El-Sayed does talking about Israel and Jews.

The strategy seems to be to call everyone else either a Jew or a Jew sympathizer, with an email after McMorrow’s bailing reading, “now we’re the only thing standing in the way of AIPAC and corporate PACs essentially buying a Senate seat. They could spend tens of millions more in the final weeks of this primary — and they’ve already started attacking our campaign directly.”

Another panicked (fake) email read, “BREAKING NEWS: AIPAC just launched attack ads against us. Before we say anything else, please pitch in $10 to help us fight back. We’re counting on this grassroots team to have the resources to respond to AIPAC’s attacks. First, AIPAC poured over $30 million into propping up its preferred candidate in this race. Then, our opponent surged in the polls by 15 points in a matter of weeks — nearly erasing our lead. Now, AIPAC is launching smear attacks designed to do one thing: curb our momentum at the most crucial moment of this primary. We can't out-raise a $30 million machine dollar for dollar, but we don't have to. We just need enough grassroots support to put our own ads in front of voters and cut through the noise before it's too late.”

Advertisement

What are the attacks? They never say, but you’d think they would be interested in refuting them to their supporters, if only to inspire more donations, right? Not so much.

All Democrats have to do is mention AIPAC and, like Pavlov’s dog, the anti-Semitic left will max out their credit cards to “fight” them. What’s 29 percent interest and a credit score of 550 when you’re hoping to elect someone to use the government to make you a ward of the state from the cradle to the grave?

It is that simple, but not quite that basic. Most people who donate to Democrats have no idea what they’re supporting or why – they either just hate Jews, America, capitalism, individual responsibility, or some other basic of American greatness. Most don’t give it much thought, as they are not capable of it; they simply feel and react.

There’s little reason to think Abdul won’t win the nomination; Democrats are obedient drones, and Michigan has a lot of anti-Semitic terrorist sympathizers. But are there enough to win the general election?

Trump was aided in his victory in 2024 by Kamala Harris’ unwillingness to take any kind of stand on Israel; Abdul doesn’t have that issue. Just how much anti-Semitism motivates people to vote in a general election remains to be seen. I’d like to think it won’t fly, but time will tell.

Advertisement

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.