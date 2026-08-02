Wait, Sophie Cunningham Was Called for a Foul Over This!?

I don’t watch the WNBA, but I will cover the circus because it’s produced by our mortal enemies: the woke Left. And yes, the WNBA has some players who are exciting, can work a room, and engage the media well. There are more than a few who can make this league relevant. Caitlin Clark is the face of the league, though they’ll never admit it because she’s not black and gay. Sophie Cunningham’s viral pointing incident with Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner was insanely viral—there’s a moment for the league to capitalize on, but they fail miserably. A lot of this stems from the politics of the leaders and coaches, who think this league, which no one cares about, is some silver bullet for social justice causes. Ironically, it’s why these causes lose steam once the WNBA gets involved.

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Clark is a straight white player, so that’s anathema to the Left. Now Cunningham, also white and likely straight, doesn’t want men participating in women’s sports. She’s not just talking about the WNBA, you morons—a weak counterpoint that only the clueless and brain-damaged push. Somehow, being normal basketball players threatens the weird gay circus that is this league, and Cunningham paid for it, getting hit, elbow to the jaw—and she was called for the foul.

They called this as a foul on Sophie Cunningham by the way. pic.twitter.com/lByFvIeoRj — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 3, 2026

Maybe the worst foul call of all-time pic.twitter.com/TycBpg6XN0 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin) August 2, 2026

It's actually kind of crazy they have a league where every negative stereotype about black women and lesbians plays out for everyone to see. https://t.co/wHklIiyz1B — Paul (@WomanDefiner) August 2, 2026

.@Riley_Gaines_ was just told she had to put this sign down. Because it has a name on it. pic.twitter.com/aCwbh0VYJe — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 2, 2026

Clark, who's already been beat to crap every night, refused to divulge further into this issue:

Caitlin Clark was asked about the controversy surrounding biological males in women’s sports.



She said leagues and governing bodies should find solutions, added that it isn’t discussed in the Fever locker room and declined to offer her personal view. pic.twitter.com/NJUPOZdeJR — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) August 2, 2026

The Indiana Fever lost 100-108 to the Minnesota Lynx. It was a chaotic game where politics can get you thrown into a fire by the woke lesbians who have a talent for turning everything into a radioactive mess. Go to the Linc, go to Giants Stadium—there are obviously liberals and conservatives there just cheering for their team. You people attack those who are concerned about transgenders and protecting women's sports. No wonder you’re all alone in the cold, dark political wilderness. Well, that’s not true, you have annoying lefty gay men to keep you company, which is funny since people tell me both sides would like to strangle each other. Welcome to hell; thy name is Democrat.

What an absolute clown show league.

🚨 NOW: The transgender left is FURIOUS after Sophie Cunningham just posed for a pro-women's sports photo with RILEY GAINES



Cunningham is DOUBLING DOWN, the transgender cult will not coerce her into endorsing the destruction of girls' spaces! 👏🏻 @Riley_Gaines_ pic.twitter.com/78QPLZbdjf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 2, 2026

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Thank you @sophaller



We ❤️ you and we’re gonna keep showing up for you. Indy next… pic.twitter.com/vFmtaNJx0E — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 2, 2026

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