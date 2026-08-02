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Wait, Sophie Cunningham Was Called for a Foul Over This!?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 02, 2026 9:45 PM
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Wait, Sophie Cunningham Was Called for a Foul Over This!?
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

I don’t watch the WNBA, but I will cover the circus because it’s produced by our mortal enemies: the woke Left. And yes, the WNBA has some players who are exciting, can work a room, and engage the media well. There are more than a few who can make this league relevant. Caitlin Clark is the face of the league, though they’ll never admit it because she’s not black and gay. Sophie Cunningham’s viral pointing incident with Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner was insanely viral—there’s a moment for the league to capitalize on, but they fail miserably. A lot of this stems from the politics of the leaders and coaches, who think this league, which no one cares about, is some silver bullet for social justice causes. Ironically, it’s why these causes lose steam once the WNBA gets involved. 

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Clark is a straight white player, so that’s anathema to the Left. Now Cunningham, also white and likely straight, doesn’t want men participating in women’s sports. She’s not just talking about the WNBA, you morons—a weak counterpoint that only the clueless and brain-damaged push. Somehow, being normal basketball players threatens the weird gay circus that is this league, and Cunningham paid for it, getting hit, elbow to the jaw—and she was called for the foul.

Clark, who's already been beat to crap every night, refused to divulge further into this issue:

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The Indiana Fever lost 100-108 to the Minnesota Lynx. It was a chaotic game where politics can get you thrown into a fire by the woke lesbians who have a talent for turning everything into a radioactive mess. Go to the Linc, go to Giants Stadium—there are obviously liberals and conservatives there just cheering for their team. You people attack those who are concerned about transgenders and protecting women's sports. No wonder you’re all alone in the cold, dark political wilderness. Well, that’s not true, you have annoying lefty gay men to keep you company, which is funny since people tell me both sides would like to strangle each other. Welcome to hell; thy name is Democrat. 

What an absolute clown show league.

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News Topics LGBTQ+ | TRANSGENDER | WOKE
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