Alex Vindman’s Anti-Police Allies, Anti-ICE Views Could Become a Major Problem in Florida

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who played a major role in the first politically-motivated effort to impeach President Trump, announced back in January that he's running for the U.S. Senate in Florida to try and unseat Republican Ashley Moody. Under Republican leadership, Florida has become a shining example of conservative leadership and governance, with an emphasis on law and order.

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That's why Florida voters deserve to know about Vindman's long history of anti-law enforcement rhetoric, including his support for candidates who want to defund the police, abolish ICE, and end cashless bail. Vindman himself has a track record of attacking and smearing ICE as well.

Back in 2022, Vindman campaigned with and endorsed former Wisconsin Lt. Governor and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.

Next week I will be traveling to Wisconsin to campaign for Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela). Follow the thread for why… (1/5) — Alex Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) October 20, 2022

"This race is so critical for Wisconsin and the nation. It's critical for our national security, our economy, and for our rights and freedoms," Vindman wrote. "Mandela is the real deal and will be an excellent Senator."

I'm excited to announce today I'm endorsing @theothermandela for Senate. Ron Johnson is a threat to our national security and the future of our democracy. Mandela has proven he's committed to protecting our democracy, and he's the only candidate who can beat ⁦@SenRonJohnson. pic.twitter.com/oXIm6ZODPN — Alex Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) June 8, 2022

"I'm Alex Vindman, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. I served formally in the Trump White House as a director for European affairs and I understand U.S. national security," Vindman said. "And that's why I'm here endorsing Mandela Barnes ... to be the next U.S. Senator from the state of Wisconsin. I know Ron Johnson, I've worked with Ron Johnson and I think he was a threat to U.S. national security. I've seen him in action overseas and the United States, undermining U.S. security. Now, Mandela Barnes, on the other hand, has a proven track record. He's led in this state. He's led at the grassroots level. He's committed to democracy. He's committed to protecting U.S. national security. And that's why he has my endorsement. This is a state that we could win. This is a Senate race we could win. I hope you show up and vote for him."

There was something else about Barnes' track record that Vindman didn't mention.

Barnes is a radical Leftist who despises the police and wants to defund them, despite lying about his views while running for Senate.

Mandela Barnes is LYING when he denies supporting defunding the police.



We have the receipts. ROLL THE TAPE!pic.twitter.com/lG3BI6iwBS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022

"Defunding isn't necessarily as aggressive as a lot of folks paint it," Barnes said in one clip.

"It pains me to look at city budgets and see the allocations to city services, whether it's libraries, neighborhood services, and youth programs and the larger chunk that goes to policing," he said in another.

CNN even reported that Barnes wanted to defund the police and abolish ICE.

"Barnes previously signaled his support for removing police funding," they noted. "On defunding the police, Barnes has never specifically used that phrase, but he has time and again in the past said he supports redirecting funding from police," added a CNN contributor.

"We need to invest more in neighborhood services and programming for our residents and our communities on the front end," Barnes said in another interview. "Where will that money come from? Well, it can come from over-bloated budgets and police departments."

"The minute you talk about reducing a police department's budget, then it's like all hell breaks loose, and everybody acts like ... you're signaling armageddon."

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Barnes also smeared police officers. After five Dallas cops were murdered in 2016, Barnes went on the Russian RT News network and smeared them, saying police are "over-exercising their badges."

After five Dallas police officers were murdered in 2016, Mandela Barnes went on Russian propaganda network RT News and said "police officers are over-exercising their badges." pic.twitter.com/UUnUnOQVcU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2022

He claimed police do not stop crimes from happening.

Wisconsin Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes: "Police don't prevent crimes from happening" pic.twitter.com/4rL4psD9UV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2022

"Police don't prevent crimes from happening," he said. "We don't live in a surveillance state. Nor would you want to."

"It's not like cops are showing up to stop something before it happens, they are to respond and to try to solve crimes and if you look at the number of crimes that don't get solved, you would be shocked to learn that number," Barnes added.

Barnes believes ending cash bail would somehow make communities safer.

Mandela Barnes defends his proposal to END cash bail in Wisconsin, saying it "would've made our communities safer." pic.twitter.com/vM9D03Ddbe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022

"There is no bail ... to be reformed at the federal level," Barnes said. "And legislation I supported as a member of the Assembly would have strengthened our system here in the state, would have made our communities safer."

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Barnes also wants to abolish ICE.

Mandela Barnes is asked about a photo of him grinning as he holds up a t-shirt that says "ABOLISH ICE" in giant letters.



"It's just, uh, a shirt that somebody had and, like I said, it's not a shirt that can, um, there's no slogan that can capture an entire nuance of that issue." pic.twitter.com/sUJYlCexPz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022

That aligns perfectly with Vindman's own anti-ICE views. Back in January, Vindman said ICE is "increasingly militarized and insulated from oversight."

This moment matters because it fits a broader and deeply alarming pattern. President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated a preference for personal loyalty over institutional restraint. ICE, increasingly militarized and insulated from oversight, is becoming something closer to a… https://t.co/Im1EViQChA — Alex Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) January 9, 2026

"Its activities now extend well beyond immigration enforcement, appearing increasingly focused on inflaming protests and intimidating communities. The prospect of ICE interference at polling locations or in future democratic processes is no longer theoretical," Vindman wrote.

Vindman also sat down for interviews, where he further smeared ICE, calling them a "fascist thug militia" in an interview with James Carville and Al Hunt.

"What we're seeing from this administration and the attacks on not just immigrants but frankly Americans, American citizens ... ICE attacks is absolutely disgusting, unAmerican, and I completely agree with this effort ... we cannot have this fascist thug militia that's being urged to act without really any accountability," Vindman said.

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Vindman also joined Dean Obeidallah, where he said ICE treats Americans worse than soldiers treat civilians during wartime.

"They have a well-defined but narrow lane in terms of immigration enforcement and customs enforcement," Vindman said of ICE. "That's not what they're doing today. Today, they're roaming the streets picking fights with Americans."

"They're not being properly recruited, they're not being properly trained," he continued. "I look at this from a combat soldier's eyes. We would make sure that even our enemy in the combat zones that we operated in amongst the civilian population, we were treating folks with dignity and respect."

Florida families and voters deserve a Senator who stands with law enforcement. Senator Moody, who once served as Florida's Attorney General, worked to support law enforcement, remove violent criminals, and keep our communities safe while delivering justice for victims and their families. One of Moody's first acts as Senator was to introduce the HALT Fentanyl Act to stop drug traffickers. She's also the wife of a law enforcement officer, and has the endorsement of 64 Florida Sheriffs across the political spectrum, as well as the state's 15 "Top Cops," the Florida Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

“Floridians want law and order, they support our men and women in blue, and they trust Senator Ashley Moody to deliver. Alexander Vindman attacked law enforcement and embraced defund-the-police radicals, while Moody has always had the backs of the officers who protect Florida’s communities," said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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