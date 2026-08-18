John Cornyn Weighs in on His Staffer Jumping Ship for James Talarico...and It's What You'd Expect

Senator, you didn’t need to say anything. As a lame duck, it’s best not to weigh in on staffing matters, of all things. What are you doing, man? Your staff is made up of grown people who can make their own decisions, and one of them made a massive blunder by joining James Talarico’s campaign. Only a Republican of this stripe is stupid enough to think Talarico would be a maverick in the big battles on the Hill. He’s a Democrat. Talarico speaks, acts, and will vote accordingly if elected, which is to say that everything a Republican stands for will be hurled into a funeral pyre.

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John, only in authoritarian countries does someone else get to decide where you work. Not in Texas. Those concerned might want to channel their energy into broadening R outreach to a coalition of voters rather than just those already converted. https://t.co/5T2qEPfqdz — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 18, 2026

Last night, Jacob Smith, a legislative aide, essentially decided to become a Democrat. This never happens. But here we are, and we have John Boy weighing in, saying, “Only in authoritarian countries does someone else get to decide where you work. Not in Texas. Those concerned might want to channel their energy into broadening R[epublican] outreach to a coalition of voters rather than just those already converted.”

Where did we get to authoritarianism here, John? No one is saying he couldn’t work there; it’s just that he’s a weak Benedict Arnold for doing so, who betrayed everything he stands for, as have you apparently.

I will never understand Republicans who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Even the most ardent Trump-skeptic Republicans couldn’t fathom that move. Institutional deference means nothing now, folks, since we have a party — the Democrats — who has a base that seeks to destroy it. It’s about keeping wolves at bay now. It’s about power maximization in this time of war.

The news here is actually that Cornyn was hiring Democrats. https://t.co/IKDjSInOHo — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 18, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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