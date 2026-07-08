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Tipsheet

There Was a String of Security Failures at Utah Valley University That Led to the Death of Charlie Kirk

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 08, 2026 2:00 PM
There Was a String of Security Failures at Utah Valley University That Led to the Death of Charlie Kirk
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday revealed a string of glaring security failures at Utah Valley University that occurred during last September’s Turning Point USA event, where conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in front of hundreds of people. 

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The president’s eldest son has been sitting in on the preliminary hearing this week for the accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, as Judge Tony Graff weighs the evidence to decide whether the case moves to trial, where prosecutors have vowed to seek the death penalty.

"One of the things I did here that was sort of shocking was that there were only six officers on duty, you know, on this campus event," Donald Trump Jr. said. "No briefing beforehand, no real set game plan, and six officers for a Turning Point event. And anyone who's watched the news in the last, you know, decade or so would realize there'd be thousands of people on this campus. So, you know, I imagine there's some frustration with that."

Trump Jr. went on to praise Charlie’s widow for her courage and perseverance since her husband’s death, and throughout the hearing.

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CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP JR TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT UTAH ERIKA KIRK

"But I think [Erika Kirk] just wants justice," he continued. "She's doing an incredible job just holding it together, given the circumstances and the, you know, sheer brutality of how this all happened. And, you know, frankly, some of the sheer noise that has come after her and attacked her and the organization and all of that, which is, again, I've stayed quiet. I've supported her. We've talked, you know, regularly ever since. I haven't been that vocal because I haven't known what's real and what's not. But having literally been there in the room, seen the evidence with my own eyes, you know, it's very clear to me that Tyler Robinson will be found guilty."

The case is widely expected to proceed to trial, as prosecutors have laid out their evidence before the judge, and the media, who have been allowed to bring cameras into the courtroom.

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father," Charlie's family wrote in a statement, posted to social media. "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received," Charlie's immediate family wrote in a statement. "This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

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