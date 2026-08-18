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Guess Why This 'Outstanding Refugee' Was Arrested in Minnesota

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 18, 2026 3:15 PM
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Guess Why This 'Outstanding Refugee' Was Arrested in Minnesota
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

We have yet another story of Medicaid fraud out of the corrupt state of Minnesota, and this time the suspect was not just busted for stealing taxpayer dollars; he was actually given an award from the state's Department of Human Services before allegedly billing the state more than $1 million for fraudulent services.

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Here's more:

An immigrant in Minnesota who once received an "outstanding refugee" award from the state government has been charged with Medicaid fraud, prompting strong backlash on social media.

Salman Ahmed Elmi is facing three counts of aiding and abetting by swindle and five counts of aiding and abetting by false representation as part of an alleged scam to bill Medicaid for over $1 million in fraudulent services, Fox 9 Minneapolis reported. The charges also allege that two members involved in the fraud scheme were tied to a sex-trafficking ring involving brothels.

In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Human Services, an agency deeply involved in the massive fraud scheme that has unfolded across the state in recent years, honored Elmi with the title "outstanding refugee" along with an Entrepreneurship Award.

Fraud is now a way of life in Minnesota; it seems. Will Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who now wants to take this fraud to the Senate, call Elmi the "fabric" of the community, too?

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It's inexcusable, and Democrats in Minnesota do not seem to care.

The cultural rot goes deep.

That's rubbing salt in the wound. Stealing taxpayer dollars is now "entrepreneurship" in Minnesota.

This is the moderate option. If these issues continue, fixing them and removing the rot will be much, much harder and far uglier.

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In a statement, the Minnesota Department of Human Services said, "The allegations in the criminal charges announced today are deeply troubling. In coordination with the criminal investigation, the Minnesota Department of Human Services stopped payments to several people and businesses associated with this scheme, including Reva, in February 2026. We have taken additional actions to stop connected individuals from providing current or future services and will continue to use our enforcement authority as new information becomes available. We continue to support law enforcement in their criminal investigation."

What are the odds some judge gives him a slap on the wrist or Tim Walz pardons him to protect him from deportation?

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News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KEITH ELLISON | MEDICAID | MINNESOTA
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