Abdul El-Sayed's Mother Worked for Designated Terror Group That Supported Hamas, Osama Bin Laden

Throughout his U.S. Senate campaign, Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has highlighted his connections to his stepmother's family, including ads featuring his white grandparents. Jacqueline El-Sayed married Mohamed El-Sayed not long after El-Sayed immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s.

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But Fatten Fathy Elkomy, Abdul El-Sayed's mother, who also immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1980s, has largely been omitted in Abdul El-Sayed's campaign videos, despite Elkomy working in the U.S. as a nurse practitioner.

There's a reason for that. It turns out Fatten Fathy Elkomy worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency (IARA), which was also known as the Islamic African Relief Agency, from 1999 through at least 2004.

The IARA ran 40 offices worldwide and claimed to focus on healthcare and providing for orphans and others in areas of conflict.

In 2004, however, the U.S. Treasury Department designated the organization and five senior officials as an organization supporting terrorism.

EXCLUSIVE: Abdul El-Sayed’s mother helped process tens of thousands in overseas transfers for an Islamic charity later convicted of secretly funneling $1.375 MILLION into Saddam-era Iraq—and blacklisted over alleged al-Qaeda, Taliban and Hamas ties. 🧵 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 17, 2026

This includes support for Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the al-Qaeda terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001. The group also supported al-Qaeda, Hamas, and the Taliban.

Docs: Abdul El-Sayed’s mother worked for designated terror group IARA that ‘provided direct financial support’ to Osama bin Laden, Taliban, Hamas https://t.co/sfxGJdjZC7 — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) August 18, 2026

Here's more:

The announcement alleged IARA also supported Hamas and other terrorist organizations through at least 2003. In March 2007, the Department of Justice charged IARA-US with a 33-count indictment for illegally transferring funds to Iraq, violating federal sanctions. A superseding indictment followed in January 2008, and in 2010 two of IARA’s board of directors pleaded guilty to conspiring to move more than $1 million to Iraq. Evidence used to secure those convictions in USA v IARA included 945 exhibits detailing phone calls, faxes, wire transfers, tax forms, emails, bank statements and other documents. The list of exhibits, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in May 2010, references Elkomy 14 times, documenting participation in eight wire transfers, and five recorded calls between 1999 and 2002, including an IARA-USA transfer-request form for $24,607.34 to its Iraq office.

Mohamed (or Mohammed) Elkomy was also listed in 19 exhibits involving phone calls between IARA officials, donors, and others, according to The Midwesterner.

One transfer request bearing Elkomy's name wanted $24,607.34 sent to the "Iraq office," which matches a wire through Arab Bank in Amman.

One transfer request bearing Elkomy’s name sought $24,607.34 “to Iraq office.” The next court-listed record describes the matching $24,607.34 wire through Arab Bank in Amman, naming ISRA as beneficiary. pic.twitter.com/GQUArVTVry — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 17, 2026

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Another transfer links Elkomy to Iraq-related transfer correspondence between 1999 and 2002, including a $20,772.88 transaction.

That was not isolated. The filing identifies Elkomy in Iraq-related transfer correspondence spanning 1999 to 2002—including a $20,772.88 transaction and an “Iraqi Children” sponsorship ledger. pic.twitter.com/h6j43E5D4K — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 17, 2026

While neither Fatten Elkomy nor Mohamed Elkomy were charged with crimes or named as co-conspirators, and none of the individuals were charged with crimes related to terrorism, the IARA-USA pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate sanctions and illegally funding almost $1.4 million to Iraq. They agreed to dissolve the organization in 2016.

According to The Midwesterner, Elkomy denied any connections between the IARA and terrorists in a 2004 comment to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I’ve been working there serving orphans and children with at least one deceased parent, and it breaks my heart they’re not going to get any help," Elkomy, who still lives in Missouri, said.

Meanwhile, Abdul El-Sayed did mention his mother briefly in a campaign ad about his Medicare for All plan.

We’ve needed a functioning mental health system in this country.



Medicare for All is the way. pic.twitter.com/up5LZiVvG0 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) September 7, 2025

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"So the answer is that people have the same insurance over the course of their lives that does not depend on them being employed, or them meeting a particular income threshold, which is, of course, Medicare for All," he said. "I say this as my mother is a psychiatric NP and my wife is a psychiatrist."

This once again ties Abdul El-Sayed to terror groups. His father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb, has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas through the Islamic Society of North America; El-Sayed's campaign has taken more than $115,000 from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which has been designated a terror organization in the United Arab Emirates and in Florida and Texas.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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