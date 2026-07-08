Francesca Hong Continues to Prove She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin, but Can Democrats Stop Her?

The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host?
The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host?
Graham Platner's First Accuser Again Sets the Record Straight...and Torches the NYT
Graham Platner's First Accuser Again Sets the Record Straight...and Torches the NYT
Scott Jennings Points Out Dems Are Doing That Thing That They Did to Joe Biden in Maine
Scott Jennings Points Out Dems Are Doing That Thing That They Did to...
'They Refused to Talk to My Roommate': Woman Slams Legacy Media Outlet for Protecting Graham Platner
'They Refused to Talk to My Roommate': Woman Slams Legacy Media Outlet for...
VIP
'The Odyssey' Critics Have a Good Point, Which Is Why They're Being Smeared
'The Odyssey' Critics Have a Good Point, Which Is Why They're Being Smeared
Could a Republican Be the Next Governor of New York? At Least One Poll Says It's Possible.
Could a Republican Be the Next Governor of New York? At Least One...
The New York Times Is Trying to Do Damage Control After the Graham Platner Implosion
The New York Times Is Trying to Do Damage Control After the Graham...
Watch What President Trump Says About Fellow NATO Member Spain During Visit to Turkey
Watch What President Trump Says About Fellow NATO Member Spain During Visit to...
President Trump Says the Iran Ceasefire Is Over
President Trump Says the Iran Ceasefire Is Over
The Platner Effect
The Platner Effect
Sen. John Kennedy: Socialists Want Your Money—and They Want Your Freedom
Sen. John Kennedy: Socialists Want Your Money—and They Want Your Freedom
U.S. Forces Strike More Than 80 Targets Across Iran
U.S. Forces Strike More Than 80 Targets Across Iran
Trump Remains Hopeful About End to War in Ukraine – But Gives Them One Big Tool
Trump Remains Hopeful About End to War in Ukraine – But Gives Them...
'Big Attack' Against Iran Possible on Wednesday Night
'Big Attack' Against Iran Possible on Wednesday Night
Tipsheet

Francesca Hong Continues to Prove She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin, but Can Democrats Stop Her?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 08, 2026 11:00 AM
Francesca Hong Continues to Prove She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin, but Can Democrats Stop Her?
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

We are a little over a month away from the Wisconsin primary election on August 11. On the Democratic side of the aisle, Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong is leading the pack. That's a problem for Wisconsin Democrats, for a variety of reasons.

Advertisement

Much in the same way they've all bailed on Graham Platner in Maine, and how they bailed on Biden in 2024, Democrats are starting to realize Hong may just cost them the gubernatorial election in November.

Here's more:

If Hong wins the Democratic primary, she instantly becomes the face of Wisconsin Democrats. Whether she wins or loses in November almost becomes secondary. She would emerge as the standard bearer for the Democratic Party, and an influential voice who can fundamentally re-shape Democrat politics in the state.

And that changes everything.

Nationally, figures like Zohran Mamdani have become more than candidates—they have become kingmakers, helping organize activists, raise money, recruit challengers, and pressure incumbent Democrats from the left. Democratic insiders increasingly fear Hong could play that same role in Wisconsin.

Establishment Democrats see the direction their party is heading—both in Wisconsin and across the country. And many are increasingly fearful that Democratic Socialism is no longer a fringe movement, but the future of the Democratic Party. And they are terrified that they will lose their position of power in this new-look Socialist Party.

Democrats are also divided on Hong's recent appearance with Hasan Piker, with the co-chair of the Wisconsin Democrats' Jewish Caucus warning that Hong will 'sell out the Jews of Wisconsin.'

Recommended

The New York Times Is Trying to Do Damage Control After the Graham Platner Implosion Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

Hong raised at least $54,000 from her appearance with Piker.

According to the Heartland Post, several of Hong's primary opponents objected to her appearance. Kelda Roys said, "How candidates raise money reflects the type of leader they are and the type of governor they would be."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, another gubernatorial candidate, said "I am open to all reasonable, pragmatic conversations about how to move our state forward, but Hasan Piker's statements are beyond the pale and I would not appear with him if invited."

Hong even apologized recently for calling the police on antisemitic, pro-Hamas protesters.

Here's more:

Democratic candidate for governor Francesca Hong, who has backed defunding the police, called 911 in late 2023 to report a protest display featuring a paint-splattered Israeli flag – a decision Hong now says she regrets.

Hong, a democratic socialist and a frontrunner in the primary, has faced scrutiny for supporting the idea of abolishing police departments – as well as blowback in recent weeks for appearing on livestreams with left-wing commentators Hasan Piker and "Mike from PA," whom critics call antisemitic.

But in late December of 2023, Hong called Madison police twice to report "a highly antisemitic act" that she wanted to be "potentially investigated as a hate crime" after being sent a photograph of a protest display featuring an Israeli flag and fake bodies splattered with red paint, according to a Madison Police Department report and 911 call audio obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Advertisement

Yet, because the DSA is infested with Israel-hating antisemites, Hong now regrets defending Madison's Jews.

Simply incredible.

But it's not just Wisconsin's Jews who are in danger. Remember, Hong wants to defund the police and abolish prisons, believing both uphold 'white supremacy.'

She also supports state-run grocery stores (because those work so well), a 'crackdown' on tech, and more.

Unfortunately for Wisconsin Democrats, there likely won't be any horrific allegations of rape or domestic violence against Hong, which they could use to try and end her campaign in the way they are trying to end Graham Platner's in Maine. They're only turning on Platner because he's losing to Collins, of course. When polls show Hong losing to Republican Tom Tiffany, Democrats will be stuck with few options to oust this radical.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The New York Times Is Trying to Do Damage Control After the Graham Platner Implosion Amy Curtis
About That Black Woman Photographed With a Bunch of Supposed White Nationalists in DC... Matt Vespa
Spoiled Socialists John Stossel
Trump Remains Hopeful About End to War in Ukraine – But Gives Them One Big Tool Cameron Arcand
'Big Attack' Against Iran Possible on Wednesday Night Cameron Arcand
Scott Jennings Points Out Dems Are Doing That Thing That They Did to Joe Biden in Maine Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The New York Times Is Trying to Do Damage Control After the Graham Platner Implosion Amy Curtis
Advertisement