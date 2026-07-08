Francesca Hong Continues to Prove She's Unfit to Lead Wisconsin, but Can Democrats Stop Her?

We are a little over a month away from the Wisconsin primary election on August 11. On the Democratic side of the aisle, Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong is leading the pack. That's a problem for Wisconsin Democrats, for a variety of reasons.

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Much in the same way they've all bailed on Graham Platner in Maine, and how they bailed on Biden in 2024, Democrats are starting to realize Hong may just cost them the gubernatorial election in November.

Democrats across Wisconsin aren't just scared that Socialist Francesca Hong will cost them the gubernatorial election; they're scared that she and her fellow communists are coming for them.

Get the story here: https://t.co/DCgP73s3Rd pic.twitter.com/qDO7FuWxTZ — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) July 2, 2026

Here's more:

If Hong wins the Democratic primary, she instantly becomes the face of Wisconsin Democrats. Whether she wins or loses in November almost becomes secondary. She would emerge as the standard bearer for the Democratic Party, and an influential voice who can fundamentally re-shape Democrat politics in the state. And that changes everything. Nationally, figures like Zohran Mamdani have become more than candidates—they have become kingmakers, helping organize activists, raise money, recruit challengers, and pressure incumbent Democrats from the left. Democratic insiders increasingly fear Hong could play that same role in Wisconsin. Establishment Democrats see the direction their party is heading—both in Wisconsin and across the country. And many are increasingly fearful that Democratic Socialism is no longer a fringe movement, but the future of the Democratic Party. And they are terrified that they will lose their position of power in this new-look Socialist Party.

Democrats are also divided on Hong's recent appearance with Hasan Piker, with the co-chair of the Wisconsin Democrats' Jewish Caucus warning that Hong will 'sell out the Jews of Wisconsin.'

When you decide these are the sort of people you want to hang out with in order to raise $, you have made clear that you either (1) agree with them or (2) can be bought or (3) both. Fran Hong appears to be all 3. She is willing to sell out the Jews of Wisconsin for a few bucks. https://t.co/MWVAmKdYOn — Ann Jacobs (@AnnJacobsMKE) June 30, 2026

Hong raised at least $54,000 from her appearance with Piker.

Democratic candidates split in their reactions to Hasan Piker platforming Francesca Hong as WisDems Jewish Caucus cochair says Hong is willing to 'sell out the Jews of Wisconsin'

Get the full story here: https://t.co/qkDgjWfWdt pic.twitter.com/C5jF3Kmn4A — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) July 1, 2026

According to the Heartland Post, several of Hong's primary opponents objected to her appearance. Kelda Roys said, "How candidates raise money reflects the type of leader they are and the type of governor they would be."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, another gubernatorial candidate, said "I am open to all reasonable, pragmatic conversations about how to move our state forward, but Hasan Piker's statements are beyond the pale and I would not appear with him if invited."

Hong even apologized recently for calling the police on antisemitic, pro-Hamas protesters.

Democrat voters in Wisconsin get to nominate anybody they want to be their candidate for Governor but has it occurred to any of them that Hong is a complete kook? https://t.co/tOqE3xtyvN — Jeff Wagner (@jeffwagnerradio) July 7, 2026

Here's more:

Democratic candidate for governor Francesca Hong, who has backed defunding the police, called 911 in late 2023 to report a protest display featuring a paint-splattered Israeli flag – a decision Hong now says she regrets. Hong, a democratic socialist and a frontrunner in the primary, has faced scrutiny for supporting the idea of abolishing police departments – as well as blowback in recent weeks for appearing on livestreams with left-wing commentators Hasan Piker and "Mike from PA," whom critics call antisemitic. But in late December of 2023, Hong called Madison police twice to report "a highly antisemitic act" that she wanted to be "potentially investigated as a hate crime" after being sent a photograph of a protest display featuring an Israeli flag and fake bodies splattered with red paint, according to a Madison Police Department report and 911 call audio obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

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Yet, because the DSA is infested with Israel-hating antisemites, Hong now regrets defending Madison's Jews.

Note what Hong is apologizing for.



Constituents complained that a protest display was hatred directed at Jews; Hong called the cops about it.



Now she's apologizing because that makes her out of step with the suite of hatreds embraced by the socialist left. https://t.co/J3PZKtC5pT — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) July 7, 2026

Simply incredible.

Francesca Hong called the police on pro Palestine protesters https://t.co/v55ahdDzL1 pic.twitter.com/NE6eVpONPh — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 7, 2026

But it's not just Wisconsin's Jews who are in danger. Remember, Hong wants to defund the police and abolish prisons, believing both uphold 'white supremacy.'

🚨 Francesca Hong, leading Democratic Socialist in the Wisconsin governor’s race:



“Police exist to uphold white supremacy.” pic.twitter.com/B7cscyzGFI — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 6, 2026

She also supports state-run grocery stores (because those work so well), a 'crackdown' on tech, and more.

🚨 In a rapid-fire with Hasan Piker, DSA Wisconsin Governor candidate Francesca Hong says she supports state run grocery stores, crackdown on tech, freeing Palestine, and a statue of Scott Walker for people to destroy. pic.twitter.com/69F1gEDprO — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 3, 2026

Unfortunately for Wisconsin Democrats, there likely won't be any horrific allegations of rape or domestic violence against Hong, which they could use to try and end her campaign in the way they are trying to end Graham Platner's in Maine. They're only turning on Platner because he's losing to Collins, of course. When polls show Hong losing to Republican Tom Tiffany, Democrats will be stuck with few options to oust this radical.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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