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You'll Never Guess Where This Lost Pablo Picasso Print Was Found

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 12:00 PM
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You'll Never Guess Where This Lost Pablo Picasso Print Was Found
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Pablo Picasso had a long fascination with bullfighting, and the subject appeared frequently in his prints, drawings, and paintings. In 2018, one of Picasso's prints, "Torero" (which is Spanish for "bullfighter" disappeared from the wall of the DeLind Fine Art Appraisals business in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

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The piece was on consignment for sale when it vanished, and the theft was reported to police and stolen-art databases. An award was offered (reports vary about the amount of the award), but the deadline for that reward has passed. When it was stolen, the piece was valued at $35,000 to $50,000.

On August 4 of this year, the missing print was found, covered in dust and hanging behind the door of a vacant Milwaukee apartment

The landlord turned the print over to police, who had the work authenticated. 

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Right now, the police are holding on to the piece while the original owner works with his insurance company.

Unfortunately, the Wisconsin statute of limitations on felony theft is six years, so the person or persons who stole the painting will not face any consequences for the theft.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CRIME | LAW & ORDER | WISCONSIN
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