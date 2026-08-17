You'll Never Guess Where This Lost Pablo Picasso Print Was Found

Pablo Picasso had a long fascination with bullfighting, and the subject appeared frequently in his prints, drawings, and paintings. In 2018, one of Picasso's prints, "Torero" (which is Spanish for "bullfighter" disappeared from the wall of the DeLind Fine Art Appraisals business in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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The piece was on consignment for sale when it vanished, and the theft was reported to police and stolen-art databases. An award was offered (reports vary about the amount of the award), but the deadline for that reward has passed. When it was stolen, the piece was valued at $35,000 to $50,000.

A print by Pablo Picasso, initially stolen from a Milwaukee gallery in 2018, was found by a landlord and turned in to the local police. https://t.co/GYt89VWCmy — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 15, 2026

On August 4 of this year, the missing print was found, covered in dust and hanging behind the door of a vacant Milwaukee apartment.

They found a stolen Picasso painting of a dog named torero????



Is this not hugehttps://t.co/wMiWPKMFEj pic.twitter.com/Zk22yfnL7p — James Bonder (@Jamesbonderr67) August 17, 2026

The landlord turned the print over to police, who had the work authenticated.

An original Pablo Picasso print worth up to an estimated $50,000 was stolen from a downtown Milwaukee art gallery. pic.twitter.com/F02ntMd4Zn — The National Desk (@TND) February 19, 2018

Right now, the police are holding on to the piece while the original owner works with his insurance company.

A Picasso "Torero" print was found 8 years after being stolen from a Wisconsin gallery when tenants were evicted from an apartment.https://t.co/k0nKXMi9xg — Katie Liane (@TheKaterPotater) August 15, 2026

Unfortunately, the Wisconsin statute of limitations on felony theft is six years, so the person or persons who stole the painting will not face any consequences for the theft.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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