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As Europeans Die From This Heatwave, Germany's Public Broadcaster Wages War on Air Conditioning

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 29, 2026 9:00 AM
As Europeans Die From This Heatwave, Germany's Public Broadcaster Wages War on Air Conditioning
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

It's summer, which means the weather is hot again. In Europe, which is in the grip of a heatwave, the BBC says some 1,300 people have died from the rising temps. Despite that, Europeans remain reluctant to consider air conditioning. Sure, there are some areas where people are fighting over air conditioning units, but the climate change hysteria has been so ingrained in the culture that many people would rather drop dead than plug in an air conditioning unit that uses an infinitesimal amount of energy.

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In Germany, a public broadcaster is waging an 'anti-AC campaign' telling people air conditioning is dangerous.

Simply incredible. The propaganda knows no bounds.

That's different. They get air conditioning, just like they get big houses, cars, and air travel. It's the little people who have to sacrifice for Gaia.

Make it make sense.

And the worst part is that Germans are paying for this deadly propaganda.

Europe is so cooked.

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Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY EUROPEAN UNION FAKE NEWS GERMANY

Oh no. Not 0.05°C! The horrors!

And we bet every single person pushing this narrative has air conditioning in their homes. That's how it always goes.

The 'climate change' movement is, at its core, anti-human and anti-progress. They want to reduce our quality of life and put our lives at risk so they can feel good about 'saving the planet.' In Europe, we're seeing the deadly fruit of this ideology ripen in real time.

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