As Europeans Die From This Heatwave, Germany's Public Broadcaster Wages War on Air Conditioning

It's summer, which means the weather is hot again. In Europe, which is in the grip of a heatwave, the BBC says some 1,300 people have died from the rising temps. Despite that, Europeans remain reluctant to consider air conditioning. Sure, there are some areas where people are fighting over air conditioning units, but the climate change hysteria has been so ingrained in the culture that many people would rather drop dead than plug in an air conditioning unit that uses an infinitesimal amount of energy.

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In Germany, a public broadcaster is waging an 'anti-AC campaign' telling people air conditioning is dangerous.

JUST IN: German public broadcaster begins “anti-AC campaign” warning of the dangers of air conditioning, as record heat wave hits the region. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 28, 2026

Simply incredible. The propaganda knows no bounds.

As far as I can tell, this is their Berlin Studio. Those are some awfully big AC units for people who hate AC. pic.twitter.com/Kwri3Q5av2 — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) June 28, 2026

That's different. They get air conditioning, just like they get big houses, cars, and air travel. It's the little people who have to sacrifice for Gaia.

Air Conditioning needs a warning label but illegals can enter without papers https://t.co/LxVGkRV89x pic.twitter.com/eZ9S1ElyzC — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) June 28, 2026

Make it make sense.

And the worst part is that Germans are paying for this deadly propaganda.

As record heat hits, Germany's compulsory-fee public broadcaster airs segments on the "dangers" of air conditioning instead of how to survive 41°C. State-funded media moralizing while pensioners swelter — peak #ÖRR. (h/t @Polymarket) — News from Germany (@GermanNewsDaily) June 29, 2026

Europe is so cooked.

German public broadcaster ARD is running anti-AC campaign with an infographic titled "Air conditioners: what cools us down, heats up the Earth."



The graphic notes AC use could add about +0.05°C to global warming by 2050 under current fossil-fuel-heavy electricity. pic.twitter.com/pVfBpK5EdW — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 26, 2026

Oh no. Not 0.05°C! The horrors!

🇩🇪 German public broadcaster ARD is out there dropping anti-air conditioning propaganda in the middle of a record heatwave.



Their infographic basically says: "Sure it cools you down, but it heats up the planet."



Meanwhile Germans are melting and only 6% of homes even have AC.… pic.twitter.com/1n8HsFNsH9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 28, 2026

And we bet every single person pushing this narrative has air conditioning in their homes. That's how it always goes.

The 'climate change' movement is, at its core, anti-human and anti-progress. They want to reduce our quality of life and put our lives at risk so they can feel good about 'saving the planet.' In Europe, we're seeing the deadly fruit of this ideology ripen in real time.

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