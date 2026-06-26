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Tipsheet

Despite Massive Heat Wave, British Media Pushes Notion Air Conditioning Is 'Selfish'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 2:00 PM
Despite Massive Heat Wave, British Media Pushes Notion Air Conditioning Is 'Selfish'
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

Europe is in the midst of a summer heatwave, and instead of doing their best to keep citizens comfortable, cool, and — most importantly — alive, the media are trying to sell the narrative that having air conditioning is selfish and, therefore, a moral failing.

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"By and large, the problem with air con is the emissions from the electricity running the air con units. So actually, if you can switch your electricity provider to one that is completely renewable or you speak with your MP and tell them we need to get off oil and gas, not allow new giant oil fields ... those are the sorts of things that means that we can actually make our grid green and we can actually have our air con without making climate change worse," the speaker said.

Ah. So you can be comfortable just as soon as you bend the knee to eco-fascists. Got it.

Oh, the irony.

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CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY ENGLAND EUROPEAN UNION FRANCE

Yes. They see the deaths as a feature, not a bug. Fewer carbon footprints and all that.

Is Good Morning Britain therefore selfish? Yes.

She's special though.

This writer just spent three weeks in Egypt. Air conditioning is necessary and good. The eco-nuts will get her central unit when they pry it from her cold, dead hands.

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The propaganda works exactly as they want it to.

Some environmentalists are already floating the idea of banning refrigeration, so don't give them any incentive to continue down that path.

Air conditioning is a good thing. The environmentalist Left wants to lower your quality of life and they do not care if you die, because that gets them closer to their goal of zero emissions. Get the air conditioning and feel comfortable.

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