Despite Massive Heat Wave, British Media Pushes Notion Air Conditioning Is 'Selfish'

Europe is in the midst of a summer heatwave, and instead of doing their best to keep citizens comfortable, cool, and — most importantly — alive, the media are trying to sell the narrative that having air conditioning is selfish and, therefore, a moral failing.

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Is it selfish to get air con in the heat wave?



Air conditioner units are selling out as Brits struggle with the soaring temperatures, but with around 4% of total global greenhouse gas emissions attributed to air con, should we be using them when we know they're heating the… pic.twitter.com/h2XIXaPL93 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 25, 2026

"By and large, the problem with air con is the emissions from the electricity running the air con units. So actually, if you can switch your electricity provider to one that is completely renewable or you speak with your MP and tell them we need to get off oil and gas, not allow new giant oil fields ... those are the sorts of things that means that we can actually make our grid green and we can actually have our air con without making climate change worse," the speaker said.

Ah. So you can be comfortable just as soon as you bend the knee to eco-fascists. Got it.

Those are some lovely AC units you have on the roof of your building there. pic.twitter.com/l313zldUO4 — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) June 25, 2026

Oh, the irony.

They don’t heat the planet.



Are you guys brainwashed?



You rather let kids die than use air conditioning. — Ryan B. Leslie 🇺🇸 (@RyanBLeslie) June 25, 2026

Yes. They see the deaths as a feature, not a bug. Fewer carbon footprints and all that.

There is full air conditioning at this studio. You can see it on the roof. Remember people debating whether you 'deserve' air conditioning are only debating what you should have. Their comfort, their safety, is not up for discussion. https://t.co/5Un9xQoyXP pic.twitter.com/N3GyO30rAw — Michael Hill (@Michael_J_Hil) June 25, 2026

Is Good Morning Britain therefore selfish? Yes.

I cant have air conditioning but Taylor Swift can take a private jet to the shops https://t.co/QVWXXDzY30 — Max (@cafcmaxx) June 25, 2026

She's special though.

Imagine explaining this debate to someone from USA? https://t.co/Odk7Fh2zG4 — Laila Cunningham (@policylaila) June 25, 2026

This writer just spent three weeks in Egypt. Air conditioning is necessary and good. The eco-nuts will get her central unit when they pry it from her cold, dead hands.

This segment is surreal.



The sense of guilt and shame exhibited by a young mother for using air conditioning when her baby's room temperature exceeded 90°F



And, thinking she is causing or making the heat wave worse by using "so much electricity" which should be "rationed" https://t.co/IYhmF0rBL9 — Ryan Maue (@RyanWeather) June 25, 2026

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The propaganda works exactly as they want it to.

Let’s ban fridges then ? You specky twat https://t.co/dTNMLAlwYl — . (@_Riddock_) June 25, 2026

Some environmentalists are already floating the idea of banning refrigeration, so don't give them any incentive to continue down that path.

Air conditioning is a good thing. The environmentalist Left wants to lower your quality of life and they do not care if you die, because that gets them closer to their goal of zero emissions. Get the air conditioning and feel comfortable.

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