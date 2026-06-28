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Tipsheet

Oh, Europeans Are Not Going to Like This Data Point

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 28, 2026 11:15 PM
Oh, Europeans Are Not Going to Like This Data Point
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Europeans have always looked down on Americans. I couldn’t care less what the Europeans think because I have air conditioning. It’s going to be brutally hot here for the Fourth of July, and I will be extremely comfortable. My house will stay cool, the bars I visit will be comfortable, and I won’t be dying from the heat, which has killed countless people in Europe. It’s preventable; stop fighting against air conditioning. Instead, we have leaders there who’d rather sacrifice their citizens like cattle over global warming concerns (via AFP):

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The World Health Organization said Sunday that more than 1,300 excess deaths had been recorded in Europe since June 21 in connection with the record-breaking heatwave roasting much of the continent.

Tens of millions have been braving a weekend of extreme temperatures in Europe as a deadly heatwave moves eastwards, with some countries announcing rising death tolls and health services warning of saturation.

On Sunday morning, French health officials said there had been around 1,000 more deaths than expected in that country just since Wednesday.

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Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY EUROPEAN UNION FRANCE

Annually, European heat waves kill more people than American gun violence (via Fortune):

You’ve probably seen it by now. A chart, passed around on social media with the kind of grim satisfaction that only statistics can produce: more Europeans die each year from summer heat than Americans die from gun violence. The implication cuts both ways—Europe’s lack of air conditioning is deadlier than America’s lack of gun control—and it has been lighting up feeds across the political spectrum ever since.

Turns out, it’s mostly true. And this summer is making it impossible to ignore.

In France, there was a scuffle to grab fans and portable air conditioners, though the continent writ large probably doesn’t have the power grids to handle cooling 

facilities and homes that could prevent scores of deaths (via NY Post):

Shoppers desperate to escape Europe’s brutal heat wave stormed a French store for air conditioners and fans, shoving and scrambling for the last cooling units.

The chaotic scenes unfolded this week at a store in Chambray-lès-Tours, where dozens of people waited outside before rushing through the doors as the security shutter rolled open, according to The Sun.

Footage on social media shows shoppers elbowing their way through the crowd and clambering over one another to snatch portable air conditioners and fans from the shelves.

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I mean, this is madness, folks. Pure madness. 

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