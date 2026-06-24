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Tipsheet

Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 24, 2026 9:30 AM
Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The same day that acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced charges against hundreds of healthcare fraudsters, Ted Lieu is promising not to go after the criminals who have stolen billions from American taxpayers. No. Instead, he's promising that Democrats will wage lawfare against Blanche instead.

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It's funny how the Democrats suddenly forgot to be all outraged over lawfare and the weaponization of government, isn't it?

Bingo. The optics of announcing this after Blanche charged 455 defendants with various crimes is incredible. And not in a good way.

We have to wonder if that's what this is really all about.

"Democrats’ only priority is acquiring raw political power to crush Republicans," Guest wrote. And he's correct.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

It cuts off their kickbacks.

Probably. Remember how that turned out.

This is what the Democrats will do if they regain power. They will not help the American people. They will abolish ICE, open our borders, turn a blind eye to fraud, and weaponize the government against the Trump administration. And when they've finished their lawfare against guys like AG Blanche, they'll come after Trump voters and Republicans across the country.

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