Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche

The same day that acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced charges against hundreds of healthcare fraudsters, Ted Lieu is promising not to go after the criminals who have stolen billions from American taxpayers. No. Instead, he's promising that Democrats will wage lawfare against Blanche instead.

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The Acting Attorney General of the United States is a cesspool of ethics violations and likely violations of the law.@DAGToddBlanche will be disbarred.



Next year he will be investigated by Congress.



And if the facts warrant, the next Administration will prosecute him. https://t.co/Gr2EQyHQBX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 23, 2026

It's funny how the Democrats suddenly forgot to be all outraged over lawfare and the weaponization of government, isn't it?

If you're against him, it means he's doing a great job! — Cindy (@asheborn57) June 23, 2026

Bingo. The optics of announcing this after Blanche charged 455 defendants with various crimes is incredible. And not in a good way.

They’re finding too much fraud for sleepy Lieu? pic.twitter.com/WRt9DeeyKb — Mark Bresson (@MarkBresson) June 23, 2026

We have to wonder if that's what this is really all about.

Ted Lieu just openly promised that Democrats will weaponize the DOJ to hunt down their political opponents.



Remember this the next time Democrats lecture you about “affordability.”



They don’t care about that.



Democrats’ only priority is acquiring raw political power to crush… https://t.co/4y0KlrRUq6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 24, 2026

"Democrats’ only priority is acquiring raw political power to crush Republicans," Guest wrote. And he's correct.

President Trump and AG Blanche are saving your tax dollars from fraudsters.



And Democrats are mad about it. https://t.co/uuayPbmq7q — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 23, 2026

It cuts off their kickbacks.

"Former judges"



LOL.



Are they related to the "Former intelligence officers" who said Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation? — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 23, 2026

Probably. Remember how that turned out.

This is what the Democrats will do if they regain power. They will not help the American people. They will abolish ICE, open our borders, turn a blind eye to fraud, and weaponize the government against the Trump administration. And when they've finished their lawfare against guys like AG Blanche, they'll come after Trump voters and Republicans across the country.

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