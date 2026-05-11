Ted Lieu Promised Dems Will Make Everything More Expensive If They Retake Power

Democrats have made their agenda very clear, if they win power back in the midterms: impeach President Trump, prosecute members of his administration, punish his voters, weaponize government against those who didn't resist President Trump adequately, and undo all the legislation that has addressed fraud, wasteful spending, and curbed illegal immigration.

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Don't take our word for it. Ted Lieu is the latest Democrat to promise to repeal DOGE cuts and give benefits to illegals.

🚨 NOW: MASK OFF moment as Rep. Ted Lieu confirms Democrats plan to ABOLISH DOGE cuts and restore taxpayer healthcare to ILLEGALS if they regain power



“We’re going to reverse the cuts!”



That’s their platform.



Fraud.



Don’t vote Democrat in 2026. This is existential! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NieSgCwmTH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

"The Democrats are going to reduce healthcare costs, lower costs across the board, reduce your energy costs. That's the message we're running on," Lieu said.

"How are you going to do that? Democrats shut down the government to have an argument over healthcare and they didn't get any policy concessions and premiums went up. You lost that fight," host Margaret Brennan said.

"Actually, we passed through the House an extension of ACA tax credits for three years, we urge the Senate to pass that legislation as well," Lieu said. "Democrats, when we get control, we're going to reverse the massive Medicaid, the Medicare cuts, and the cuts of ACA that Trump and Republicans put in last year."

Remember, the ACA was supposed to make things healthcare costs more affordable when Democrats shoved it down our throats more than a decade ago. Instead, they've gotten more expensive.

California will become even more expensive — W. Clayton (@weciv01) May 11, 2026

But only for American citizens. Illegals get everything for free.

Ted Lieu: King of the Marxist Democrat bozos



He’s admitted in public that, if Marxist Democrats seize power again,



they will return the nation to full-blown corruption at the expense of voters.



Marxist Democrats HATE you



and



they HATE America. — Edward Mondini (@EdwardMondini) May 10, 2026

Exactly all of this.

You think things are expensive now?

Just wait.... https://t.co/1PjPL4S5YJ — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) May 10, 2026

Nothing is more expensive than when the government makes it "free."

Democrats will restore the massive fraud if they regain the majority. https://t.co/OMwwq97tVa — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) May 11, 2026

That, too. Democrats will allow the fraud and grift to continue and grow.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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