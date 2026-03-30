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Scott Jennings Asks Just How Far Democrats Will Go If They Regain Power

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 30, 2026 3:30 PM
Scott Jennings Asks Just How Far Democrats Will Go If They Regain Power
Business Wire

The Democrats have made it very clear that their plan, if they regain power in November, is to go on a massive retribution tour against President Trump and anyone who didn't adequately "resist" his administration. Susan Rice said Democrats will attack businesses, colleges, and others who "bent the knee" to Trump, saying on a podcast that, "Companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents, they better be ready for subpoenas. If they've done something wrong, they will be held accountable. And if they haven't broken the law, good for them; if they've done the right things, good for them. That also will be noted and remembered. This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interests."

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Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said something similar, announcing a Democrat "Project 2029" that promised to weaponize government against the Democratic Party's opponents. Eric Swalwell said he'll make life a living hell for ICE agents if he's elected Governor of California; Philly DA Larry Krasner vowed to hunt ICE agents down like "Nazis" on trumped-up state charges so they can't be pardoned, and Rep. Shri Thanedar vowed to prosecute ICE agents once President Trump leaves office.

This is something voters need to know. We doubt the majority of them, including some Democrats and most independents, would be keen on the Democrats' plan to weaponize government and persecute their political enemies. That's why Salem Radio host and CNN contributor Scott Jennings asked the most important question of this election season: just how far will Democrats go?

And he pointed to the ongoing DHS shutdown, which includes not paying TSA agents for weeks, as proof of the road Democrats will lead us down.

"We can all agree that this is highly irresponsible," Jennings said. "We're at war, and we have the thing called Homeland Security closed. I know it was a long time ago, but let's all go back and remember how this started. Democrats don't want to have any funding or enforcement of our immigration laws."

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"For this fiscal year, this fiscal year, Department of Homeland Security has been shut down 50 percent of the time," Jennings continued. "Highly irresponsible, and in both cases, it was Democrats frankly just throwing a fit, a fit about immigration. That's it. They care more about no immigration enforcement than people moving around the country."

We had four terrorist attacks in two weeks during the shutdown. And Democrats continued to block DHS funding, including Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, who voted to keep DHS closed as a terrorist attack was unfolding in her home state. Even after that attack, Slotkin continues to vote against reopening DHS.

Jennings is correct, of course. The push to defund ICE is a back-door effort to effectively repeal America's immigration laws and dissolve our borders. If there is no agency to enforce those laws, they cease to exist even if they technically remain on the books. Senator Chris Murphy also spelled out the Democrats' priorities in a 2024 MSNBC interview. He said the people whom Democrats care the most about are the undocumented immigrants, not American citizens.

This is exactly what they'll do. They'll also pack the Supreme Court, nuke the filibuster, and make sure they rule over us for the next century. But "No Kings" or something.

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People are rightly angry about this.

The answers should terrify everyone.

The Biden administration weaponized the DOJ against parents, Catholics, and others it labeled as "white supremacists" and "domestic terrorists." That will return, on steroids, if Democrats regain power in November.

Exactly this. This was all by design to undermine ICE and give the Democrats grounds on which to push to abolish it.

The question should be asked and answered publicly and as often as possible. We don't need to guess how far Democrats will go. They've told us, and shown us, repeatedly. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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