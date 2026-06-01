Chuck Schumer Really Doesn't Want to Compensate Victims of Government Abuse

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer thinks he will be able to stop President Donald Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund” aimed at compensating those who have been unfairly targeted by government lawfare.

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The fund, which was established last month, has rankled more than a few feathers among members of the chattering class. Critics claim the fund is a partisan ploy intended only to help Republicans and Trump’s allies.

Schumer released a “Dear Colleague” letter in which he castigated the Trump administration for “failing the American people on costs,” being “consumed by corruption, and defined by chaos.”

The lawmaker blasted Trump for his arch project, the ballroom, and trying to put his face “on buildings, currency, and coins.”

However, he portrays the fund as a “nearly $2 billion MAGA slush fund” and declares that “Senate Democrats will not let it stand.”

Trump met with Mike Johnson at the White House this morning to discuss roadblocks to Republicans’ reconciliation bill to fund immigration enforcement — specifically, according to a person familiar with the mtg, the admin's proposed $1.8B “anti-weaponization fund”



"The two are… — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) June 1, 2026

This week, Senate Democrats will launch a coordinated effort to kill the slush fund before one cent goes out the door. And no matter what Republicans do, we will force them to vote.

If Republicans return to reconciliation, we will be ready with amendments to shut the fund down. If they try to bury the issue, we will force them to the Senate floor. If they try to sneak behind appropriations, we will fight them there too.

There will be no escape hatch. No fake guardrails or backroom promises to hide behind. No Justice Department announcement that makes this corruption acceptable.

Schumer noted that “Senate Democrats killed Trump’s taxpayer-funded ballroom” and “Now we are bringing the fight to his taxpayer-funded slush fund.”

The Anti-Weaponization Fund is the result of a deal in which President Trump agreed to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his tax return documents. In exchange, the Justice Department established the $1.776 billion fund. The DOJ will pull the money from the Judgment Fund, which is not subject to congressional oversight.

🚨 FORMER VP MIKE PENCE CAUGHT LYING ON NBC ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ANTI-WEAPONIZATION FUND FOR J6 VICTIMS:



Former Vice President Mike Pence went on NBC’s Meet the Press and claimed he was “deeply offended” by the $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund. 🙄



He lied.



VP Pence told… pic.twitter.com/hkmJaMewrF — Donnie Cope (@dcopechatter) June 1, 2026

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche argued, “The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American... setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

Those opposing the fund say it is only intended to reward his friends and supporters—including some of those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol Building. A federal judge recently placed a halt on the administration of the fund as the matter is litigated in court.

On the other side, supporters insist that it is a way to compensate those whose lives were affected by government weaponization.

It’s pretty obvious that Schumer’s effort will be about as successful as eating water with a fork. It is unlikely that he will be able to get enough Republicans to cross the aisle to support this nonsense.

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