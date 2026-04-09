Tom Tiffany Calls on Tony Evers to Put Wisconsin Families First, Opt In to Federal Scholarship Program

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has overseen the utter destruction of Wisconsin's public schools. Reading and math test scores have plummeted, Black students in Milwaukee Public Schools are testing at the bottom nationally, and a district is under investigation for systemic abuse of students.

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Despite that, Evers and the Wisconsin Democrats are determined to destroy the state's school choice program and to keep Wisconsin's children trapped in failing, dangerous public schools. To do that, Evers vetoed legislation that would have given families access to $1,700 in federal tax credits for education. That bill also included provisions that would have improved classroom safety by supporting teachers and their ability to remove disruptive students from their classrooms.

Evers is an outlier on this. Fellow Democratic Governor Jared Polis in Colorado called opting into the federal program a "no-brainer."

Now, Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running for Governor, is calling on Ever to opt in to this program.

HAPPENING NOW:@TomTiffanyWI is holding a press conference, calling on Governor Evers to opt Wisconsin into the federal school tax credit scholarship program.



Tiffany noted that he supported the creation of this program at the federal level, and that as Governor, he would opt… pic.twitter.com/FcjXSykuAF — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) April 8, 2026

Tiffany, who supported the federal creation of this program, was joined by several others, including Green Bay mom Colbey Decker and Waukesha School Board President Kelly Piacsek.

Also speaking: Waukesha School Board President Kelly Piacsek and Green Bay mother, Colbey Decker, also spoke.



Piacsek mentioned how the scholarships would support career and technical education opportunities in Waukesha.



Decker, whose child has dyslexia, said the scholarship… pic.twitter.com/odUrVG3gHu — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) April 8, 2026

Tiffany pointed out that only 31 percent of Wisconsin fourth graders can read at grade level, and the funds would help with tutoring, summer school, and other programs.

Only 31% of Wisconsin 4th graders are proficient in reading.@GovEvers vetoed AB 602, which would have given working families scholarships for tutoring, special education services, summer school, and more.



As governor, I’ll make sure every child has the tools to succeed. pic.twitter.com/8HPTzIQULm — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 9, 2026

"The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit could have helped fill those gaps. A dyslexic child in Milwaukee who needs help learning to read. This scholarship could have paid for tutoring," Tiffany said. "A public school student right here in Madison who needs an after-school program, this scholarship could help make that possible. A homeschool family in Wausau, trying to prepare for the SAT, this scholarship could have helped pay for that."

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"But now, that opportunity is gone, all because Governor Evers, the so-called 'Education Governor,' chose not to opt-in. As Governor, I will fix this, because our kids need every tool, every resource, and every opportunity we can give them," Tiffany said.

Wisconsin students and families deserve better, and Democrats like Tony Evers will do everything they can to deny those families opportunities.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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