Reps. Ted Lieu and Sara Jacobs Turned Today's Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing Into a Three-Ring Circus

The Democrats have spent the last year and a half trying to make President Trump's mental and physical health a problem. That's rich, given how they spent four years not only ignoring Joe Biden's obvious and public physical and cognitive decline but telling us Joe Biden was 'sharp as a tack' and fit to serve another four years as President.

Advertisement

But because the Democrats can't win on the issues that matter to Americans, that's what they're focusing on instead.

And now Ted Lieu is trying to play a game of gotcha with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio: I've never seen Trump fall asleep.



Rep. @tedlieu: I'm gonna show you in a moment a video that shows you just lied to Congress. This is a video where Donald Trump is literally sleeping while you are talking. pic.twitter.com/fXIsraAL1H — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 3, 2026

"I've never seen him fall asleep," Secretary Rubio said. "On the contrary, the guy doesn't sleep which is a big problem because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls me at five in the morning and, you know, I like to sleep a little bit. Maybe not 12 hours, but at least six. So he works. The other day he was in the Oval Office until 12:30 am. I don't know what you're talking about."

"Secretary Rubio," Lieu interrupted, "I'm going to show you in a moment a video that shows you just lied to Congress."

"Oh, okay," Rubio replied.

"So this is a video of a Cabinet meeting literally from last month where Donald Trump is sleeping while you're talking," Lieu said. "Please show this video."

They then played the video.

"You are literally talking about issues of war and peace and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you," Lieu continued.

"No, he's not," Rubio said.

"If Donald Trump cannot stay awake at these important meetings where the cameras are rolling, imagine what he's like when the cameras are not there," Lieu said. "So I'm going to ask you have you been at classified meetings where Donald Trump has fallen asleep or had trouble staying awake?"

"I've never been in any meeting — and the things you're showing me now, he's not falling asleep — and I think ..." Rubio began.

"So you're lying again. You're lying consistently to Congress," Lieu interrupted.

But the circus didn't stop there.

Rep. Sara Jacobs had to bring up the 2020 election.

BREAKING: Marco Rubio just CLOWNED another Democrat after she tried to press him on "who won the 2020 election."



Rep Jacobs: "Who won the 2020 presidential election?"



Rubio: "I'm not here to opine on political matters."



Rep. Jacobs: "You can't say that the president lost the… pic.twitter.com/MDiMDLz2dn — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 3, 2026

"Mr. Secretary, who won the 2020 Presidential election?" Jacobs asked.

"I'm not here to answer about 2020," Rubio replied. "This is a Foreign Affairs committee."

"Okay," said Jacobs, "Great. You can't answer the question even though we all know that President Biden won."

Advertisement

"No, I don't answer the question because as Secretary of State I do not participate in domestic political issues," Rubio interjected.

He's right, of course. But Jacobs persisted.

"This is not about domestic political issues," Jacobs said. "This is about our democracy."

"Just like I don't do campaign rallies, because as Secretary of State, we're not supposed to. That's been the long tradition of the department and you should know that if you've been on this committee for any period of time," Rubio said.

"Mr. Secretary, it seems like you have an issue admitting facts," Jacobs continued, "you can't say that the President lost the 2020 election, just like you won't admit President Trump is losing this reckless war of choice, just like you couldn't admit the shoes the President bought you were too big."

"You clearly don't know what winning means, and not because the facts are unclear to you. It's because telling the truth would cost you your job, and the American people are entitled to a Secretary of State who tells them the truth even when the President doesn't want to hear it," Jacobs said. "And my constituents, our servicemembers, deserve better."

Really productive and insightful.

Not.

"I don't know what shoes she's talking about. What's she talking about?" Rubio asked.

Advertisement

Tim Burchett gave Rubio a chance to respond.

"We're talking about shoes. Are you guys kidding me? I mean, is this the Foreign Affairs Committee, or is this, like, a circus? What is this?" Rubio said.

"I think it's a circus," Burchett confirmed.

And Ted Lieu and Sara Jacobs are the clowns.

But this is what the Democrats are focused on. They're not concerned with delivering affordability or a strong economy for the American people, they have no intention of defeating Iran — the world's largest state sponsor of terror — and they certainly don't care about keeping our streets and communities safe from criminals or illegal aliens.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.